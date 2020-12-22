Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Sedgefield on Tuesday

Cybalko - 13:55 Sedgefield

Cybalko confirmed previous promise when opening his account over course and distance last month and showed a good attitude to follow up 12 days later. He had his winning run ended over two miles at Catterick last time, but a mid-race mistake ended his chance and he probably remains in form. The return to this track and distance will be in his favour and another bold bid is expected.

No. 2 Cybalko (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.54 Trainer: Sam England

Jockey: Jonathan England

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 108

Hart of Steel - 14:25 Sedgefield

Hart of Steel opened his account at Kelso in October and then did well under the circumstances to follow up on his handicap debut at Hexham last time, staying on strongly over a shorter trip than ideal to get on top close home. He remains open to more improvement now stepping back up to two and a half miles, so a 4 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent him from bringing up the hat-trick.

No. 1 Hart Of Steel (Ire) SBK 11/5 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 118

Crackdeloust - 14:55 Sedgefield

Crackdeloust was an easy winner at Ayr last week, leading on the bridle before two out and just needing to be kept up to his work to land the spoils by five lengths. He seemed perked up no end by a switch of yards, producing his best effort for some time with headgear left off. He escapes a penalty for that success and holds obvious claims if arriving in the same sort of form.