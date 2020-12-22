To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Sedgefield on Tuesday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Sedgefield on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Sedgefield on Tuesday...

"...a 4 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent him from bringing up the hat-trick..."

Timeform on Hart of Steel

Cybalko - 13:55 Sedgefield

Cybalko confirmed previous promise when opening his account over course and distance last month and showed a good attitude to follow up 12 days later. He had his winning run ended over two miles at Catterick last time, but a mid-race mistake ended his chance and he probably remains in form. The return to this track and distance will be in his favour and another bold bid is expected.

Hart of Steel - 14:25 Sedgefield

Hart of Steel opened his account at Kelso in October and then did well under the circumstances to follow up on his handicap debut at Hexham last time, staying on strongly over a shorter trip than ideal to get on top close home. He remains open to more improvement now stepping back up to two and a half miles, so a 4 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent him from bringing up the hat-trick.

Crackdeloust - 14:55 Sedgefield

Crackdeloust was an easy winner at Ayr last week, leading on the bridle before two out and just needing to be kept up to his work to land the spoils by five lengths. He seemed perked up no end by a switch of yards, producing his best effort for some time with headgear left off. He escapes a penalty for that success and holds obvious claims if arriving in the same sort of form.


Smart Stat

HART OF STEEL - 14:25 Sedgefield
22% - Brian Hughes' strike rate at Sedgefield

Recommended bets

Cybalko - 13:55 Sedgefield
Hart of Steel - 14:25 Sedgefield
Crackdeloust - 14:55 Sedgefield

