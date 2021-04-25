- Trainer: Ronald Harris
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Salisbury on Sunday
Timeform highlight the best bets at Salisbury on Sunday.
"...caught the eye when finishing in mid-division at Nottingham..."
Timeform on Sognatore
I'm Watching You - 14:30 Salisbury
I'm Watching You improved for the application of a hood and registered back-to-back wins at Wolverhampton earlier in the year. He was below his best when unable to complete the hat-trick at Chelmsford but his latest effort at Wolverhampton suggests that he remains on a competitive mark. I'm Watching You was only sixth but looked unlucky not to finish closer having been short of room under two furlongs out, and he finished with running left.
Sognatore caught the eye when finishing in mid-division at Nottingham last week. He was held up in rear off a moderate pace and still had plenty to do two furlongs out, but he kept on well and was within five lengths of the leaders at the line. That was an encouraging effort on his turf debut and there should be more to come.
Dreamweaver impressed with his consistency last season, running creditably on all four starts after winning at Haydock. He returns on a fair mark, is effective on fast ground over this trip and his trainer Ed Walker is in good form, so he has plenty in his favour. He also has the assistance of Oisin Murphy, who was aboard for his victory at Haydock.
Smart Stat
Aljaryaal - 17:00 Salisbury
25% - Owen Burrows' strike rate with handicap debutants
Recommended bets
