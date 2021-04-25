To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Salisbury on Sunday

Horse racing at Salisbury
There's an eight-race card at Salisbury on Sunday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Salisbury on Sunday.

"...caught the eye when finishing in mid-division at Nottingham..."

Timeform on Sognatore

I'm Watching You - 14:30 Salisbury

I'm Watching You improved for the application of a hood and registered back-to-back wins at Wolverhampton earlier in the year. He was below his best when unable to complete the hat-trick at Chelmsford but his latest effort at Wolverhampton suggests that he remains on a competitive mark. I'm Watching You was only sixth but looked unlucky not to finish closer having been short of room under two furlongs out, and he finished with running left.

Sognatore - 16:00 Salisbury

Sognatore caught the eye when finishing in mid-division at Nottingham last week. He was held up in rear off a moderate pace and still had plenty to do two furlongs out, but he kept on well and was within five lengths of the leaders at the line. That was an encouraging effort on his turf debut and there should be more to come.

Dreamweaver - 16:30 Salisbury

Dreamweaver impressed with his consistency last season, running creditably on all four starts after winning at Haydock. He returns on a fair mark, is effective on fast ground over this trip and his trainer Ed Walker is in good form, so he has plenty in his favour. He also has the assistance of Oisin Murphy, who was aboard for his victory at Haydock.

Smart Stat

Aljaryaal - 17:00 Salisbury
25% - Owen Burrows' strike rate with handicap debutants

Recommended bets

Back I'm Watching You @ 5.79/2 in the 14:30 at Salisbury
Back Sognatore @ 8.07/1 in the 16:00 at Salisbury
Back Dreamweaver @ 2.915/8 in the 16:30 at Salisbury

Salisbury 25th Apr (6f Hcap)

Sunday 25 April, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Vape
Lordsbridge Boy
Sir Roderic
Im Watching You
Gilt Edge
Trusty Rusty
Amathus
Salisbury 25th Apr (1m2f Hcap)

Sunday 25 April, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Her Way
La Forza
Lisdarragh
Charming Paradise
Sognatore
The Vegas Raider
Got No Dollars
Ambarella
Paloise
Dancing Master
Roby Mill
Belafonte
Salisbury 25th Apr (1m4f Hcap)

Sunday 25 April, 4.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dreamweaver
Brasca
Noonday Gun
Singing The Blues
Prince Of Harts
