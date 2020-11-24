To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday

Punchestown
"...should be capable of better judged on his bumper form..."

Timeform on Breakeven

Askann - 13:30 Punchestown

Askann made a winning debut over fences last season and has shown improved form to be placed twice this time around in handicap chases. She attracted support upped to three miles for the first time over fences at Downpatrick last time and ran a career best to finish second. Askann left the impression she would benefit for the return of headgear so it is encouraging the cheekpieces are back on now and she remains relatively unexposed in this sphere.

Blue Lord - 14:30 Punchestown

There is some interesting newcomers on show in this maiden hurdle, but none more so than the Willie Mullins-trained Blue Lord. He progressed with each start on the Flat in 2019, culminating with a win over two miles at Morlaix 14 months ago. Blue Lord now makes his debut over hurdles for powerful connections, and command plenty of respect given Willie Mullins' record in such races.

Breakeven - 15:00 Punchestown

Breakeven was a dual winner in points and made a successful start under Rules when winning a bumper at Tipperary in August. That form worked out well with the second and third both winning next time, and he shaped well on hurdles debut under a positive ride at this course in October. He was well found in the market that day and should be capable of better judged on his bumper form, especially now having his stamina stretched further.

Smart Stat

Josies Orders - 12:30 Punchestown

8 - Enda Bolger's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Punch 24th Nov (3m1f Hcap Chs)

Tuesday 24 November, 1.30pm

Askann
Carrignagapple
Wake Up Early
Miracle In Medinah
Wishmoor
Loch Luatha
Trappist Monk
Chesterville
Call of The Loon
Screaming Colours
Larry Looby
Wee Small Hours
Punch 24th Nov (2m Mdn Hrd)

Tuesday 24 November, 2.30pm

Julies Stowaway
Blue Lord
Glens Of Antrim
Hamundarson
Call The Tune
Insignia Of Rank
Cabin Hill
Wanchu Bach
Wild Eelin
Der Mc
Rocco Storm
Brosna Aran
Liam Eile
Ronnoco Katie
Future Romance
Wave Walker
Indevango
Hammer To Fall
Punch 24th Nov (2m5f Mdn Hrd)

Tuesday 24 November, 3.00pm

All About Joe
Meet And Greet
Breakeven
Coolbawn Lad
Hereditary Rule
Dedanann
Churchstonewarrior
Cantgetenough
Gipsi Joe
Song Of Earth
Magic Of Words
Born Patriot
Zamond
