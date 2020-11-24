Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday

Askann - 13:30 Punchestown

Askann made a winning debut over fences last season and has shown improved form to be placed twice this time around in handicap chases. She attracted support upped to three miles for the first time over fences at Downpatrick last time and ran a career best to finish second. Askann left the impression she would benefit for the return of headgear so it is encouraging the cheekpieces are back on now and she remains relatively unexposed in this sphere.

No. 3 Askann (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Mervyn Torrens, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 114

Blue Lord - 14:30 Punchestown

There is some interesting newcomers on show in this maiden hurdle, but none more so than the Willie Mullins-trained Blue Lord. He progressed with each start on the Flat in 2019, culminating with a win over two miles at Morlaix 14 months ago. Blue Lord now makes his debut over hurdles for powerful connections, and command plenty of respect given Willie Mullins' record in such races.

No. 1 Blue Lord (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Breakeven - 15:00 Punchestown

Breakeven was a dual winner in points and made a successful start under Rules when winning a bumper at Tipperary in August. That form worked out well with the second and third both winning next time, and he shaped well on hurdles debut under a positive ride at this course in October. He was well found in the market that day and should be capable of better judged on his bumper form, especially now having his stamina stretched further.