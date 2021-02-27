Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Saturday

- Trainer: Nicky Richards
Timeform highlight the three best bets from Newcastle on Saturday...
There are three previous winners in this novice hurdle, but strong preference is for Wetlands, who didn't need to improve much to open his account at Ayr in December, but he remains with plenty of potential. He won by 28 lengths on that occasion without coming out of second gear, and there should be plenty of improvement in him given his pedigree/connections. It will be disappointing if he doesn't follow up.
A wide-open renewal of the Eider. Salty Boy has been brought along steadily for new connections and this gutsy chaser is well worth siding with now he gets the chance to tackle a marathon trip from what looks an attractive mark. Crosspark took this event when it was last run in 2019 and another bold showing is on the cards given his fine recent form, while Strong Economy and Little Red Lion are outsiders worth a second look too.
Seemorelights -16:25 Newcastle
Seemorelights remains lightly raced for his age and has made an encouraging start over fences, showing up well for a long way when eventually third of four to a couple of talented rivals at Ayr last time. That form is strong, so an opening mark of 125 may underestimate him, and he looks a strong contender here.
Smart Stat
Wetlands - 13:35 Newcastle
23% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at NEWCASTLE
Recommended bets
Wetlands - 13:35 Newcastle
Salty Boy - 15:15 Newcastle
Seemorelights -16:25 Newcastle
Newc 27th Feb (2m4f Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 27 February, 1.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wetlands
|Deluxe Range
|Lord Of Kerak
|Master Alan
|Cochisee
Newc 27th Feb (4m1f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 27 February, 3.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Salty Boy
|Crossley Tender
|Sams Adventure
|Big River
|Little Red Lion
|Crosspark
|Cyclop
|Springfield Fox
|The Dutchman
|Strong Economy
|Friends Dont Ask
|Haul Us In
Newc 27th Feb (2m4f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 27 February, 4.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Seemorelights
|Clan Legend
|Ascot De Bruyere
|Informateur
|Fortified Bay
|Demi Sang
|Last Goodbye