Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Saturday

Van Dijk - 17:10 Newcastle

Van Dijk belatedly opened his account at the twenty-first attempt at Southwell at the beginning of this month, but he looks to have the bit between his teeth now, just unable to defy a penalty at the same venue subsequently, coming up a neck short, before again finding one slightly too good at the same track last time, his late surge just not enough to overhaul the winner. He did pull clear of the remainder of the field on the latter occasion though, and though he does need things to fall his way somewhat, he looks to be at the top of his game at present and should go well again.

No. 1 (8) Van Dijk SBK 9/5 EXC 3 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Harry Russell

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Al Rasmah - 17:40 Newcastle

A winner on her debut back in 2019, and in better company than she needed to take on, Al Rasmah hasn't quite progressed as expected since, though she does have a couple of good efforts to her name, notably her length second in a fillies' handicap full of progressive types at Ascot last season. She ran poorly when last seen, finishing tenth in a handicap at Haydock in September, but she has undergone a wind operation since then, and has edged down to a potentially handy mark. She could be the way to go on her handicap debut.

No. 4 (3) Al Rasmah (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Tony Hamilton

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

Jack The Truth - 19:10 Newcastle

Jack The Truth posted three wins from his eight runs last year, including a double at Chelmsford in September and October, and he ran up to his best after three months off to finish third at Wolverhampton recently, making an encouraging return in what looked a fairly useful handicap. He is a major player here off an unchanged mark, particularly as the majority of his rival arrive with something to prove.