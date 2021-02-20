Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Saturday

Royal Advice - 18:30 Newcastle

Reverted to more patient tactics over this course and distance in November, Royal Advice produced his best effort to date, slowly away but making headway inside the final furlong, not knocked about as he ran on for third. That form has been well advertised since, the second going one better next time out, while the fourth showed much improved form to finish second on her subsequent outing. There should be more to come from Royal Advice, and he is taken to make a successful start to life in handicaps.

No. 8 (9) Royal Advice (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 65

Star Cracker - 19:00 Newcastle

A four-time course-and-distance winner, Star Cracker got back on track when third here last month, leading until the final furlong but just unable to quicken with the two who featured most prominently in the betting. That form has received a couple of boosts since, with a subsequent winner emerging from the pack, while a few of those further down the field have also shown improved form subsequently. That effort puts Star Cracker right in the mix here, and given he clearly goes well at this track, he looks worth siding with to regain the winning thread.

No. 7 (6) Star Cracker (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Phil Dennis

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Pearl Of Qatar - 19:30 Newcastle

Pearl Of Qatar may be becoming somewhat expensive to follow, but she is clearly in top form at present and this could be a good opportunity for her to finally gain the victory that her consistent performances deserve. She hit the crossbar for the fourth consecutive time at this course last time, finding one just a nose too good, but she did nothing wrong on that occasion and was in fact unlucky not to win, travelling well when short of room from two furlongs out. She has a good chance on form and her turn is surely around the corner.