Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Saturday
Timeform highlight the three best bets from Newcastle on Saturday...
"...has a good chance on form and her turn is surely around the corner."
Timeform on Pearl Of Qatar
Royal Advice - 18:30 Newcastle
Reverted to more patient tactics over this course and distance in November, Royal Advice produced his best effort to date, slowly away but making headway inside the final furlong, not knocked about as he ran on for third. That form has been well advertised since, the second going one better next time out, while the fourth showed much improved form to finish second on her subsequent outing. There should be more to come from Royal Advice, and he is taken to make a successful start to life in handicaps.
Star Cracker - 19:00 Newcastle
A four-time course-and-distance winner, Star Cracker got back on track when third here last month, leading until the final furlong but just unable to quicken with the two who featured most prominently in the betting. That form has received a couple of boosts since, with a subsequent winner emerging from the pack, while a few of those further down the field have also shown improved form subsequently. That effort puts Star Cracker right in the mix here, and given he clearly goes well at this track, he looks worth siding with to regain the winning thread.
Pearl Of Qatar - 19:30 Newcastle
Pearl Of Qatar may be becoming somewhat expensive to follow, but she is clearly in top form at present and this could be a good opportunity for her to finally gain the victory that her consistent performances deserve. She hit the crossbar for the fourth consecutive time at this course last time, finding one just a nose too good, but she did nothing wrong on that occasion and was in fact unlucky not to win, travelling well when short of room from two furlongs out. She has a good chance on form and her turn is surely around the corner.
Smart Stat
PITCHER'S POINT - 16:55 Newcastle
33% - John Gosden's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2017 season
£42.10 - John Gosden's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
26% - John Gosden's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
