Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Monday

Racing at Newcastle
Timeform bring you three to back at Newcastle on Monday evening

Timeform select the three best bets at Newcastle on Monday...

"He has clearly taken well to the surface and is getting better with each run..."

Timeform on Twisted Dreams

Twisted Dreams - 18:00 Newcastle

A switch to this surface seemed to do Twisted Dreams a world of good as finished runner-up at this venue last month, and he took another step forward under similar conditions last time, going one better to open his account at the fifth time of asking, digging deep under pressure to hold off the runner-up's sustained challenge. He has clearly taken well to the surface and is getting better with each run, so he is difficult to oppose.

Ask The Wind - 18:30 Newcastle

Ask The Wind was well supported making her nursery debut at Goodwood earlier this month, and she took a step forward as she finished runner-up to one who was plainly a long way ahead of her mark. The winner has since gone in again, and given Ask The Wind was hardly knocked about, there is every reason to think she can improve further and open her account at the fourth attempt.

Daphne May - 19:00 Newcastle

Daphne May belied inexperience to make a successful handicap debut at Kempton last month, producing a much improved effort to get off the mark, value for extra too given how much ground she had to make up, and she shaped as if still in good form when runner-up at the same venue last time, just leaving herself with too much to do. She remains of plenty of interest, especially now dropped back into a nursery, and she is taken to quickly regain the winning thread.

Smart Stat

DAPHNE MAY - 19:00 Newcastle
28% - Robert Havlin's strike rate at NEWCASTLE
39% - Robert Havlin's strike rate on favourites

Recommended bets

Twisted Dreams – 18:00 Newcastle
Ask The Wind – 18:30 Newcastle
Daphne May – 19:00 Newcastle

Newc 26th Oct (1m Hcap)



Monday 26 October, 6.00pm




Traveller
Twisted Dreams
Bringitonboris
Rogue Tide
Nat Love
Sky Lake
Custard The Dragon
Hoylake
Ascot Week
Mister Parma
Glory of Paris
Le Bayou
Elixsoft
Chinese Spirit







Newc 26th Oct (7f Nursery)



Monday 26 October, 6.30pm




Imperial Butterfly
Fae The Port
Dark Zeas
Ask The Wind
High Peak
Typical Man
Suroor
Emaness
Baroness Rachael
Bobbys Rose







Newc 26th Oct (7f Nursery)



Monday 26 October, 7.00pm




Daphne May
Kartvelian
The Fast Lion
Party Rebel
Owens Lad
Sophie B
Autumn Aurora
Nurse Dee
Hear Me Roar






