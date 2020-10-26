Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Monday

Twisted Dreams - 18:00 Newcastle

A switch to this surface seemed to do Twisted Dreams a world of good as finished runner-up at this venue last month, and he took another step forward under similar conditions last time, going one better to open his account at the fifth time of asking, digging deep under pressure to hold off the runner-up's sustained challenge. He has clearly taken well to the surface and is getting better with each run, so he is difficult to oppose.

No. 11 (13) Twisted Dreams (Usa) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 67

Ask The Wind - 18:30 Newcastle

Ask The Wind was well supported making her nursery debut at Goodwood earlier this month, and she took a step forward as she finished runner-up to one who was plainly a long way ahead of her mark. The winner has since gone in again, and given Ask The Wind was hardly knocked about, there is every reason to think she can improve further and open her account at the fourth attempt.

No. 6 (2) Ask The Wind (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 64

Daphne May - 19:00 Newcastle

Daphne May belied inexperience to make a successful handicap debut at Kempton last month, producing a much improved effort to get off the mark, value for extra too given how much ground she had to make up, and she shaped as if still in good form when runner-up at the same venue last time, just leaving herself with too much to do. She remains of plenty of interest, especially now dropped back into a nursery, and she is taken to quickly regain the winning thread.