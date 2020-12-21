Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Monday

- Trainer: John Gosden
Ursa Minor didn't need to improve to get off the mark at Yarmouth in September 2019, going away at the finish, and, after a lengthy absence, he was strong in the betting at Wolverhampton last month, sent off the odds-on favourite on his handicap debut. He failed to meet expectations though, still showing inexperience under pressure, but he is probably worth another chance, and with that run under his belt, he gets the vote to regain the winning thread.
Look Out Louis - 16:25 Newcastle
In first-time cheekpieces after five weeks off, Look Out Louis confirmed the promise of his recent debut for Julie Camacho when landing the odds over this course and distance at the beginning of the month, in the right place the way things took shape but doing well to score with such authority considering he took time to settle. This is a tougher task, but a 6 lb rise looks tolerable, and he could very well follow up.
A back-to-back winner here this time last year, Etikaal has slipped in the weights since then, now able to race off 2 lb lower than her last winning mark, and she gave the distinct impression that she could be coming to the boil when a creditable third over this course and distance last month. Etikaal travelled fluently through the race and caught the eye from further back than anything else to finish in the first half of the field, closing when denied a clear run briefly in the last half furlong. She is one to keep an eye on and is expected to be bang there granted a little more luck in-running.
Smart Stat
URSA MINOR - 15:55 Newcastle
33% - John Gosden's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2016 season
23% - John Gosden's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f
23% - John Gosden's strike rate in winter
