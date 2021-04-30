Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Friday

John Leeper - 17:50 Newcastle

John Leeper shaped well when fourth on his debut at Doncaster in September, making eye-catching late headway despite not getting a clear run entering the final furlong, ultimately passing the post only three and a quarter lengths behind the winner. That form puts him right in the mix here, while the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is open to more improvement - especially now stepping up to a mile and a quarter. He is bred in the purple (by Frankel out of the multiple Group 1 winner Snow Fairy) and can get off the mark in this novice event on the way to bigger and better things.

No. 5 (10) John Leeper (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Ranchero - 18:50 Newcastle

Ranchero should take plenty of beating here for the John and Thady Gosden yard which has an excellent record at Newcastle. He found only one good on his debut at Kempton earlier this month, looking a banker for a similar event as he stuck on well to be beaten just a length by a previous winner carrying a penalty. That form is comfortably superior to anything his 13 rivals here have achieved, so Ranchero rates a confident selection to open his account at the second attempt, with further progress on the cards as he gains in experience.

No. 10 (6) Ranchero (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.54 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Taawfan - 19:25 Newcastle

Taawfan was disappointing when last seen finishing in mid-division at Haydock in September, but she is clearly capable of fairly useful form on her day, as she showed when second on her previous start on the all-weather at Kempton. She was beaten just half a length on that occasion and did well to finish as close as she did after finding herself short of room at a crucial stage of the race. Still relatively unexposed after only five starts, she remains potentially well treated from 4 lb higher in the weights and should mount a bold bid if ready to go after seven months on the sidelines.