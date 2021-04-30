To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Friday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Newcastle on Friday

Timeform select the three best bets at Newcastle on Friday.

"...should mount a bold bid if ready to go after seven months on the sidelines..."

Timeform on Taawfan

John Leeper - 17:50 Newcastle

John Leeper shaped well when fourth on his debut at Doncaster in September, making eye-catching late headway despite not getting a clear run entering the final furlong, ultimately passing the post only three and a quarter lengths behind the winner. That form puts him right in the mix here, while the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is open to more improvement - especially now stepping up to a mile and a quarter. He is bred in the purple (by Frankel out of the multiple Group 1 winner Snow Fairy) and can get off the mark in this novice event on the way to bigger and better things.

Ranchero - 18:50 Newcastle

Ranchero should take plenty of beating here for the John and Thady Gosden yard which has an excellent record at Newcastle. He found only one good on his debut at Kempton earlier this month, looking a banker for a similar event as he stuck on well to be beaten just a length by a previous winner carrying a penalty. That form is comfortably superior to anything his 13 rivals here have achieved, so Ranchero rates a confident selection to open his account at the second attempt, with further progress on the cards as he gains in experience.

Taawfan - 19:25 Newcastle

Taawfan was disappointing when last seen finishing in mid-division at Haydock in September, but she is clearly capable of fairly useful form on her day, as she showed when second on her previous start on the all-weather at Kempton. She was beaten just half a length on that occasion and did well to finish as close as she did after finding herself short of room at a crucial stage of the race. Still relatively unexposed after only five starts, she remains potentially well treated from 4 lb higher in the weights and should mount a bold bid if ready to go after seven months on the sidelines.


Smart Stats

LIVE YOUR DREAM - 18:20 Newcastle
21% - Saeed bin Suroor's strike rate with handicap debutants
21% - Saeed bin Suroor's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Recommended bets

Back John Leeper @2.486/4 in the 17:50 at Newcastle
Back Ranchero @2.526/4 in the 18:50 at Newcastle
Back Taawfan @7.613/2 in the 19:25 at Newcastle

