Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newbury on Tuesday

Gowel Road - 12:55 Newbury

Gowel Road comes from a very good jumping family and shaped with plenty of promise when finishing runner-up to a potentially smart sort at Ffos Las last month. Experience was key on the day, and Gowel Road is likely to take a big step forward now, and conditions should be in his favour.

No. 9 Gowel Road (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Demachine - 13:30 Newbury

Demachine has proved a totally different prospect since switched to fences and is a young chaser to follow. He was raised 10 lb in the weights for his success at Uttoxeter and defied that rise in good style when following up at Ascot last time. There was plenty to like about that success, too, travelling fluently and jumping well in the main, ultimately winning with a bit in hand. Demachine has been raised another 8 lb but surely has more to offer and looks the one to beat.

No. 4 Demachine (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Kerry Lee

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 140

The Glancing Queen - 15:15 Newbury

This year's renewal of the Challow is armed with significant potential, and The Glancing Queen, who gets a 7 lb mares' allowance, could be the one to side with. She showed plenty of ability in bumpers and made a seamless transition to hurdles when scoring with any amount in hand at Warwick last month, and that form has had a couple of boosts since with the second and third both winning next time. This is a big step up in class but she could be up to it.