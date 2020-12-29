To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newbury on Tuesday

Newbury
Timeform bring you three to back at Newbury on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newbury on Tuesday...

"This is a big step up in class but she could be up to it..."

Timeform on The Glancing Queen

Gowel Road - 12:55 Newbury

Gowel Road comes from a very good jumping family and shaped with plenty of promise when finishing runner-up to a potentially smart sort at Ffos Las last month. Experience was key on the day, and Gowel Road is likely to take a big step forward now, and conditions should be in his favour.

Demachine - 13:30 Newbury

Demachine has proved a totally different prospect since switched to fences and is a young chaser to follow. He was raised 10 lb in the weights for his success at Uttoxeter and defied that rise in good style when following up at Ascot last time. There was plenty to like about that success, too, travelling fluently and jumping well in the main, ultimately winning with a bit in hand. Demachine has been raised another 8 lb but surely has more to offer and looks the one to beat.

The Glancing Queen - 15:15 Newbury

This year's renewal of the Challow is armed with significant potential, and The Glancing Queen, who gets a 7 lb mares' allowance, could be the one to side with. She showed plenty of ability in bumpers and made a seamless transition to hurdles when scoring with any amount in hand at Warwick last month, and that form has had a couple of boosts since with the second and third both winning next time. This is a big step up in class but she could be up to it.

Smart Stat

Fair Kate - 12:20 Newbury

21% - Richard Johnson's strike rate at NEWBURY

Recommended bets

Gowel Road - 12:55 Newbury
Demachine - 13:30 Newbury
The Glancing Queen - 15:15 Newbury

Tuesday 29 December, 1.30pm

Tuesday 29 December, 3.15pm

Bravemansgame
Star Gate
The Glancing Queen
Wilde About Oscar
Does He Know
