Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newbury on Saturday

Tea Clipper - 13:50 Newbury

Tea Clipper resumed his progress after eight months off when winning the Silver Trophy at Chepstow last time, taking his overall record over hurdles to four wins from five starts. Settled just behind the leaders in the early stages, he was produced to lead on the long run-in and kept finding plenty for pressure to land the spoils by two and a quarter lengths (going away again at the line). This will be tougher from 7 lb higher in the weights, but he remains open to more improvement in this sphere and is fancied to prove equal to the task.

No. 2 Tea Clipper (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 8 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 141

Marie's Rock - 14:25 Newbury

Nicky Henderson has aimed some smart sorts at the Gerry Feilden, most notably Epatante, who struck here before landing the Christmas Hurdle and the Champion Hurdle last season. Henderson has two representatives but his number one hope is Marie's Rock, who looked an exciting prospect when winning both starts over hurdles last season and has been handed a lenient opening mark. Marie's Rock would have been a leading fancy for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival had injury not curtailed her campaign, and she has the potential to rate much higher than a BHA mark of 141.

No. 6 Marie's Rock (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 141

Aye Right - 15:00 Newbury

Aye Right stepped up on his reappearance with a career best when third in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby last time, looking completely at home in that company on just his fifth start over fences. He couldn't live with Cyrname in the straight but kept trying, sticking to his task well to be beaten only seven lengths. A credit to the Harriet Graham yard, he looks potentially well treated now handicapping from a BHA mark of 150, appealing as the type to excel in this big-field scenario.