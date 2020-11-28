To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newbury on Saturday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Newbury on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Newbury on Saturday...

"...looks potentially well treated now handicapping from a BHA mark of 150..."

Timeform on Aye Right

Tea Clipper - 13:50 Newbury

Tea Clipper resumed his progress after eight months off when winning the Silver Trophy at Chepstow last time, taking his overall record over hurdles to four wins from five starts. Settled just behind the leaders in the early stages, he was produced to lead on the long run-in and kept finding plenty for pressure to land the spoils by two and a quarter lengths (going away again at the line). This will be tougher from 7 lb higher in the weights, but he remains open to more improvement in this sphere and is fancied to prove equal to the task.

Marie's Rock - 14:25 Newbury

Nicky Henderson has aimed some smart sorts at the Gerry Feilden, most notably Epatante, who struck here before landing the Christmas Hurdle and the Champion Hurdle last season. Henderson has two representatives but his number one hope is Marie's Rock, who looked an exciting prospect when winning both starts over hurdles last season and has been handed a lenient opening mark. Marie's Rock would have been a leading fancy for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival had injury not curtailed her campaign, and she has the potential to rate much higher than a BHA mark of 141.

Aye Right - 15:00 Newbury

Aye Right stepped up on his reappearance with a career best when third in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby last time, looking completely at home in that company on just his fifth start over fences. He couldn't live with Cyrname in the straight but kept trying, sticking to his task well to be beaten only seven lengths. A credit to the Harriet Graham yard, he looks potentially well treated now handicapping from a BHA mark of 150, appealing as the type to excel in this big-field scenario.


Smart Stats

MARIE'S ROCK - 14:25 Newbury
3 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings
24% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at Newbury since the start of the 2015/16 season
24% - Nico de Boinville's strike rate at Newbury

Recommended bets

Tea Clipper - 13:50 Newbury
Marie's Rock - 14:25 Newbury
Aye Right - 15:00 Newbury

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Newb 28th Nov (2m Listed Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 28 November, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Maries Rock
Botox Has
Milkwood
Thyme White
Pisgah Pike
Floressa
Sebastopol
The Pinkn
Millers Bank
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newb 28th Nov (3m2f Grd3 Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 28 November, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Vinndication
Secret Investor
Kildisart
Black Op
Cloth Cap
Two For Gold
Copperhead
Potterman
Aye Right
Mister Malarky
The Conditional
Danny Whizzbang
La Bague Au Roi
Ardlethen
Beware The Bear
Regal Encore
The Hollow Ginge
Ballyoptic
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles