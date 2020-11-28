- Trainer: Tom Lacey
- Jockey: Jonathan Burke
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 11lbs
- OR: 141
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newbury on Saturday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Newbury on Saturday...
"...looks potentially well treated now handicapping from a BHA mark of 150..."
Timeform on Aye Right
Tea Clipper - 13:50 Newbury
Tea Clipper resumed his progress after eight months off when winning the Silver Trophy at Chepstow last time, taking his overall record over hurdles to four wins from five starts. Settled just behind the leaders in the early stages, he was produced to lead on the long run-in and kept finding plenty for pressure to land the spoils by two and a quarter lengths (going away again at the line). This will be tougher from 7 lb higher in the weights, but he remains open to more improvement in this sphere and is fancied to prove equal to the task.
Nicky Henderson has aimed some smart sorts at the Gerry Feilden, most notably Epatante, who struck here before landing the Christmas Hurdle and the Champion Hurdle last season. Henderson has two representatives but his number one hope is Marie's Rock, who looked an exciting prospect when winning both starts over hurdles last season and has been handed a lenient opening mark. Marie's Rock would have been a leading fancy for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival had injury not curtailed her campaign, and she has the potential to rate much higher than a BHA mark of 141.
Aye Right stepped up on his reappearance with a career best when third in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby last time, looking completely at home in that company on just his fifth start over fences. He couldn't live with Cyrname in the straight but kept trying, sticking to his task well to be beaten only seven lengths. A credit to the Harriet Graham yard, he looks potentially well treated now handicapping from a BHA mark of 150, appealing as the type to excel in this big-field scenario.
Smart Stats
MARIE'S ROCK - 14:25 Newbury
3 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings
24% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at Newbury since the start of the 2015/16 season
24% - Nico de Boinville's strike rate at Newbury
Recommended bets
Tea Clipper - 13:50 Newbury
Marie's Rock - 14:25 Newbury
Aye Right - 15:00 Newbury
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Newb 28th Nov (2m Listed Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 28 November, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Maries Rock
|Botox Has
|Milkwood
|Thyme White
|Pisgah Pike
|Floressa
|Sebastopol
|The Pinkn
|Millers Bank
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Newb 28th Nov (3m2f Grd3 Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 28 November, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Vinndication
|Secret Investor
|Kildisart
|Black Op
|Cloth Cap
|Two For Gold
|Copperhead
|Potterman
|Aye Right
|Mister Malarky
|The Conditional
|Danny Whizzbang
|La Bague Au Roi
|Ardlethen
|Beware The Bear
|Regal Encore
|The Hollow Ginge
|Ballyoptic
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today