Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Navan on Sunday

Curious Bride - 14:15 Navan

Curious Bride confirmed the promise of her hurdles debut when getting off the mark over obstacles at the second attempt at Punchestown last month, a more fluent jump at the last than the runner-up proving crucial. That race has received a couple of boosts since, and with further improvement expected from Curious Bride, particularly now stepped up in trip, she is very much one to consider now tackling listed company.

No. 11 Curious Bride (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: Jonathan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: -

Beacon Edge - 14:47 Navan

Beacon Edge was strong in the betting ahead of the Limestone Lad at Naas last month, but he was made to look rather one paced dropping back in trip. He could be worth chancing again though now stepped back up in trip, particularly with his prior form having plenty to like about it, notably a victory in a Grade 3 at Galway and a close third in the Grade-1 Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse. He is expected to be bang there and looks the way to go at the current prices.

No. 2 Beacon Edge (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

Lucky Tenner - 16:00 Navan

Lucky Tenner confirmed the promise of his debut when getting off the mark in a Limerick bumper in December, he and the runner-up pulling well clear of the remainder, and he shaped encouragingly on his first start over hurdles at Fairyhouse last time, finishing third but likely to have posed an even bigger threat with a clearer run, still on the bridle when losing momentum at a crucial stage. He remains open to progress and holds solid claims here.