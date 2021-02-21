To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Navan on Sunday

Racing in Ireland
Timeform provide three bets from Navan on Sunday

Timeform highlight the three best bets from Navan on Sunday...

"...remains open to progress and holds solid claims here."

Timeform on Lucky Tenner

Curious Bride - 14:15 Navan

Curious Bride confirmed the promise of her hurdles debut when getting off the mark over obstacles at the second attempt at Punchestown last month, a more fluent jump at the last than the runner-up proving crucial. That race has received a couple of boosts since, and with further improvement expected from Curious Bride, particularly now stepped up in trip, she is very much one to consider now tackling listed company.

Beacon Edge - 14:47 Navan

Beacon Edge was strong in the betting ahead of the Limestone Lad at Naas last month, but he was made to look rather one paced dropping back in trip. He could be worth chancing again though now stepped back up in trip, particularly with his prior form having plenty to like about it, notably a victory in a Grade 3 at Galway and a close third in the Grade-1 Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse. He is expected to be bang there and looks the way to go at the current prices.

Lucky Tenner - 16:00 Navan

Lucky Tenner confirmed the promise of his debut when getting off the mark in a Limerick bumper in December, he and the runner-up pulling well clear of the remainder, and he shaped encouragingly on his first start over hurdles at Fairyhouse last time, finishing third but likely to have posed an even bigger threat with a clearer run, still on the bridle when losing momentum at a crucial stage. He remains open to progress and holds solid claims here.

Smart Stat

GINTO - 17:10 Navan
4 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 8 runnings
45% - Mr J. J. Codd's strike rate on favourites in bumpers

Recommended bets

Curious Bride - 14:15 Navan
Beacon Edge - 14:47 Navan
Lucky Tenner - 16:00 Navan

Navan 21st Feb (2m5f Listed Nov Hrd)

Sunday 21 February, 2.15pm

Atlantic Fairy
Global Equity
La Chanteuse
Darrens Hope
Curious Bride
The Sliding Rock
Carrigeen Lotus
Fairyhill Run
Lunar Display
Pepite De Belle
Etincelle Lioterie
Navan 21st Feb (2m5f Grd2 Hrd)

Sunday 21 February, 2.47pm

Fury Road
French Dynamite
Beacon Edge
Darasso
Sixshooter
Tiger Roll
Decor Irlandais
Scarpeta
Navan 21st Feb (2m Mdn Hrd)

Sunday 21 February, 4.00pm

Lucky Tenner
Alko Rouge
Coqolino
Robinstown
Wowsham
Howdyalikemenow
Well Funded
Rockys Howya
Final Endeavour
Sootability
Barnatullow
Elderado
Kinnegad Lad
Match My Fire
Mr Bercow
Maunganui
Pistol Smoke
Cliara
Petrol Head
