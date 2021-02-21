- Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland
- Jockey: Jonathan Moore
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 12lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Navan on Sunday
Timeform highlight the three best bets from Navan on Sunday...
"...remains open to progress and holds solid claims here."
Timeform on Lucky Tenner
Curious Bride confirmed the promise of her hurdles debut when getting off the mark over obstacles at the second attempt at Punchestown last month, a more fluent jump at the last than the runner-up proving crucial. That race has received a couple of boosts since, and with further improvement expected from Curious Bride, particularly now stepped up in trip, she is very much one to consider now tackling listed company.
Beacon Edge was strong in the betting ahead of the Limestone Lad at Naas last month, but he was made to look rather one paced dropping back in trip. He could be worth chancing again though now stepped back up in trip, particularly with his prior form having plenty to like about it, notably a victory in a Grade 3 at Galway and a close third in the Grade-1 Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse. He is expected to be bang there and looks the way to go at the current prices.
Lucky Tenner confirmed the promise of his debut when getting off the mark in a Limerick bumper in December, he and the runner-up pulling well clear of the remainder, and he shaped encouragingly on his first start over hurdles at Fairyhouse last time, finishing third but likely to have posed an even bigger threat with a clearer run, still on the bridle when losing momentum at a crucial stage. He remains open to progress and holds solid claims here.
Smart Stat
GINTO - 17:10 Navan
4 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 8 runnings
45% - Mr J. J. Codd's strike rate on favourites in bumpers
Recommended bets
Curious Bride - 14:15 Navan
Beacon Edge - 14:47 Navan
Lucky Tenner - 16:00 Navan
Navan 21st Feb (2m5f Listed Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 21 February, 2.15pm
|Atlantic Fairy
|Global Equity
|La Chanteuse
|Darrens Hope
|Curious Bride
|The Sliding Rock
|Carrigeen Lotus
|Fairyhill Run
|Lunar Display
|Pepite De Belle
|Etincelle Lioterie
Navan 21st Feb (2m5f Grd2 Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 21 February, 2.47pm
|Fury Road
|French Dynamite
|Beacon Edge
|Darasso
|Sixshooter
|Tiger Roll
|Decor Irlandais
|Scarpeta
Navan 21st Feb (2m Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 21 February, 4.00pm
|Lucky Tenner
|Alko Rouge
|Coqolino
|Robinstown
|Wowsham
|Howdyalikemenow
|Well Funded
|Rockys Howya
|Final Endeavour
|Sootability
|Barnatullow
|Elderado
|Kinnegad Lad
|Match My Fire
|Mr Bercow
|Maunganui
|Pistol Smoke
|Cliara
|Petrol Head