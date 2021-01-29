To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Navan on Friday

Irish racing
Timeform provide three best bets from Navan on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets from Navan on Friday...

"...is still lightly raced, remains open to improvement and looks well worth another chance to open his account over fences."

Timeform on Lord Royal

Barbary Master - 13:25 Navan

A bumper winner at the second attempt, Barbary Master ran to a fairly useful level in finishing third on his hurdling debut at Punchestown in October, finding the two-mile trip barely adequate but keeping on well. That was in a strong race for the grade - a maiden hurdle that usually goes the way of a useful sort - so Barbary Master is worth forgiving his subsequent run, when eighth at Leopardstown, and he holds solid claims if bouncing back to his best.

Lord Royal - 15:00 Navan

Lord Royal demolished the opposition in the manner of a very bright prospect indeed when opening his account for Willie Mullins at the first attempt at Clonmel last year, making a more than satisfactory start to life over hurdles, and he confirmed himself at least useful when second in a Grade 3 at Punchestown subsequently. He looked set to make a successful debut over fences until departing at the last at Thurles in November, around a length up and going at least as well as the winner when coming to grief, and he is much better judged on that effort than when fifth at Naas last month, something clearly not right on that occasion. He is still lightly raced, remains open to improvement and looks well worth another chance to open his account over fences.

Miracle In Medinah - 15:35 Navan

Miracle In Medinah returned to form with a fourth-place finish at Clonmel in November, and he confirmed his wellbeing with a second at Punchestown subsequently, and a third behind Johnnys Girl in a handicap at Limerick last month. That pair meet again here, but Miracle In Medinah is 6 lb better off at the weights this time,so he gets the vote to reverse the form and belatedly get off the mark over obstacles.

Smart Stat

RIVIERE D'ETEL - 12:20 Navan
2 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 4 runnings
23% - J. W. Kennedy's strike rate at NAVAN

Bet slip

Close

