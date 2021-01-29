- Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland
- Jockey: Sean Flanagan
- Age: 6
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Navan on Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Navan on Friday...
"...is still lightly raced, remains open to improvement and looks well worth another chance to open his account over fences."
Timeform on Lord Royal
A bumper winner at the second attempt, Barbary Master ran to a fairly useful level in finishing third on his hurdling debut at Punchestown in October, finding the two-mile trip barely adequate but keeping on well. That was in a strong race for the grade - a maiden hurdle that usually goes the way of a useful sort - so Barbary Master is worth forgiving his subsequent run, when eighth at Leopardstown, and he holds solid claims if bouncing back to his best.
Lord Royal demolished the opposition in the manner of a very bright prospect indeed when opening his account for Willie Mullins at the first attempt at Clonmel last year, making a more than satisfactory start to life over hurdles, and he confirmed himself at least useful when second in a Grade 3 at Punchestown subsequently. He looked set to make a successful debut over fences until departing at the last at Thurles in November, around a length up and going at least as well as the winner when coming to grief, and he is much better judged on that effort than when fifth at Naas last month, something clearly not right on that occasion. He is still lightly raced, remains open to improvement and looks well worth another chance to open his account over fences.
Miracle In Medinah - 15:35 Navan
Miracle In Medinah returned to form with a fourth-place finish at Clonmel in November, and he confirmed his wellbeing with a second at Punchestown subsequently, and a third behind Johnnys Girl in a handicap at Limerick last month. That pair meet again here, but Miracle In Medinah is 6 lb better off at the weights this time,so he gets the vote to reverse the form and belatedly get off the mark over obstacles.
Smart Stat
RIVIERE D'ETEL - 12:20 Navan
2 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 4 runnings
23% - J. W. Kennedy's strike rate at NAVAN
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
Barbary Master - 13:25 Navan
Lord Royal - 15:00 Navan
Miracle In Medinah - 15:35 Navan
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Navan 29th Jan (2m4f Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 29 January, 1.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gars De Sceaux
|Barbary Master
|Fair Frontieres
|Gladiatorial
|Keep Em Lit
|Port West
|Spider Cullen
|Desertmore Glen
|Nostra Casa
|Joeswayornoway
|Lucky Mare
|Saunderscourt Rule
|Zamond
|Klickity Klopp
|Gaelic Des Chastys
|Wowsham
|Golden Ode
|Galloway Du Lia
|Petrol Head
|Artizarra
Navan 29th Jan (3m Beg Chs)Show Hide
Friday 29 January, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lord Royal
|The Big Dog
|Defi Bleu
|Mr Hendricks
|Jammy George
|Well Chimed
|Ferocious
|Hollybank King
|Diegos Way
Navan 29th Jan (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Friday 29 January, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Johnnys Girl
|Miracle In Medinah
|Marshalled
|Ice Cool
|Dubai Devils
|Ask And Answer
|School Lane
|Flynsini
|Misty Hollow
|Walshestown
|Our Friend
|Witness Of Fashion