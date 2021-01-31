- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: P. Townend
- Age: 10
- Weight: 11st 3lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Sunday
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Naas on Sunday...
"...fancied to win again back in graded company..."
Timeform on Bachasson
Bachasson is now a 10-year-old, but he is arguably as good as ever at present, completing a hat-trick back over hurdles in a minor event at Punchestown. He was fully entitled to win as he did on that occasion, but he is a classy operator on his day, and is fancied to win again back in graded company and dropped back to two miles to give Willie Mullins yet another win in the race.
A big-field maiden hurdle where Glens of Antrim is taken to build on her previous promise and open her account at the third attempt. She improved considerably on her debut form when finishing runner-up to her better fancied stablemate at Leopardstown last month, making up a lot of ground on the winner through the final third of the race despite still having something to learn. There should be even more to come from her now and she sets the standard in this field.
Pencilfulloflead has to concede 8 lb to his rivals here, but he has much the best form, and remains open to further improvement as a chaser. He won his first two starts over fences in good style and was far from disgraced when beaten half a length by a subsequent winner in the Grade 1 novice chase at Limerick on Boxing Day. Pencilfulloflead shapes as though he will be well suited by this step up to three miles and he can stamp his class on his rivals here.
Smart Stat
Bachasson - 13:15 Naas
2 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 4 runnings
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
