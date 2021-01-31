Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Sunday

Bachasson - 13:15 Naas

Bachasson is now a 10-year-old, but he is arguably as good as ever at present, completing a hat-trick back over hurdles in a minor event at Punchestown. He was fully entitled to win as he did on that occasion, but he is a classy operator on his day, and is fancied to win again back in graded company and dropped back to two miles to give Willie Mullins yet another win in the race.

No. 5 Bachasson (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.76 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Glens of Antrim - 14:15 Naas

A big-field maiden hurdle where Glens of Antrim is taken to build on her previous promise and open her account at the third attempt. She improved considerably on her debut form when finishing runner-up to her better fancied stablemate at Leopardstown last month, making up a lot of ground on the winner through the final third of the race despite still having something to learn. There should be even more to come from her now and she sets the standard in this field.

No. 14 Glens Of Antrim (Ire) SBK 4/6 EXC 2.16 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Pencilfulloflead - 15:15 Naas

Pencilfulloflead has to concede 8 lb to his rivals here, but he has much the best form, and remains open to further improvement as a chaser. He won his first two starts over fences in good style and was far from disgraced when beaten half a length by a subsequent winner in the Grade 1 novice chase at Limerick on Boxing Day. Pencilfulloflead shapes as though he will be well suited by this step up to three miles and he can stamp his class on his rivals here.