- Trainer: Ciaran Murphy, Ireland
- Jockey: Conor Orr
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: 136
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Sunday
Timeform highlight the three best bets from Naas on Sunday...
"...he can defy a 9 lb rise in the weights..." Timeform on Enjoy D'Allen
showed improved form to open his account in a first-time tongue tie at Fairyhouse last month on his debut for this yard, and he took another step forward when following up at Thurles last time. He was strong in the betting and duly made a mockery of an opening mark of 127, looking more impressive the further he went, and he can defy a 9 lb rise in the weights.
Smart Stat
23% - M. P. Walsh's strike rate at NAAS
Recommended bets
Naas 28th Feb (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 28 February, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|School Boy Hours
|Fully Charged
|Enjoy Dallen
|Home By The Lee
|Defi Bleu
|Ministerforsport
|Agent Boru
Naas 28th Feb (1m7f Grd2 Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 28 February, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Echoes In Rain
|Razzle Dazzle Love
|Jesse Evans
|Streets Of Doyen
|Belfast Banter
|Desir Du Large
|Mighty Tom
Naas 28th Feb (1m7f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 28 February, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Aarons Day
|Light Brigade
|Bua Boy
|Takarengo
|Visioman
|Shakeytry
|You Say Nothing
|Conright Boy
|Stand Off
|Call A Cab
|Presenting Dylan
|Livings Boy An Co
|Moonlight Glory
|Bythesametoken
|Wolfofallstreets
|No Memory
|Beyond The Law
|Spruced Up
|Yaha Fizz