Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Sunday

Irish racing
Timeform provide three bets from Naas on Sunday

Timeform highlight the three best bets from Naas on Sunday...

"...he can defy a 9 lb rise in the weights..." Timeform on Enjoy D'Allen
Enjoy D'Allen - 14:30 NaasEnjoy D'Allen

showed improved form to open his account in a first-time tongue tie at Fairyhouse last month on his debut for this yard, and he took another step forward when following up at Thurles last time. He was strong in the betting and duly made a mockery of an opening mark of 127, looking more impressive the further he went, and he can defy a 9 lb rise in the weights.

Streets of Doyen - 15:00 Naas Street of Doyen continues to go from strength to strength for John McConnell and is thriving on racing at present. He made the most of a good opportunity, but proved at least as good as ever when completing a four-timer at Cheltenham when last seen in October, helped by the runner-up running out of steam and the thirds mistakes. He has deservedly been given a break since given that busy spell, and deserves his place at this level. There could be even more to come from him and he looks a big player. Aarons Day - 17:00 Naas Aarons Day progressed well last season, winning a maiden over two and a half miles at Fairyhouse before dropping back in trip to make a successful handicap debut over this course and distance. He failed to complete the hat-trick on his reappearance last month, but he was a very big eye-catcher and was unlucky not to win. A shambolic start resulted in Aarons Day losing at least 20 lengths, so it is to his credit that he finished as close as he did, and he remains one to be positive about.

Smart Stat

Pont du Gard - 16:00 Naas

23% - M. P. Walsh's strike rate at NAAS

Recommended bets

Enjoy D’Allen – 14:30 NaasStreets of Doyen – 15:00 NaasAarons Day – 17:00 Naas

Naas 28th Feb (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)

Sunday 28 February, 2.30pm

Naas 28th Feb (1m7f Grd2 Nov Hrd)

Sunday 28 February, 3.00pm

Naas 28th Feb (1m7f Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 28 February, 5.00pm

