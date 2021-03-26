Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Musselburgh on Friday

Oakmont - 15:05 Musselburgh

Oakmont could be the way to go at double-figure odds in a wide-open contest. He should strip fitter for a recent run on the Flat and is on a good mark judged on the balance of his form, now 2 lb lower than when beaten only three and a half lengths into third at Sedgefield in December. A repeat of that sort of form would put him right in the mix here for James Moffatt, who has a good record when sending only one runner to a meeting (£34.37 profit to a £1 level stake).

No. 9 Oakmont (Fr) SBK 16/1 EXC 22 Trainer: James Moffatt

Jockey: Ryan Day

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 102

Calliope - 16:10 Musselburgh

Calliope is nothing if not reliable, finishing no worse than fourth in six starts this season. She ran creditably after five months off when third over this course and distance last time, leading briefly at the second last before the first two gradually asserted, ultimately being beaten three and a half lengths. That outing is likely to have brought her on, so she rates arguably the most solid proposition from the same mark, with Brian Hughes, who has a 23% strike rate at Musselburgh in recent seasons, back in the saddle.

No. 6 Calliope SBK 5/1 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Dianne Sayer

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 102

Busy Street - 16:45 Musselburgh

Busy Street has shown only modest form over hurdles so far, but it's still early days with the Rebecca Menzies yard (formerly trained by Tony Carroll) and he seems better than ever on the evidence of his two wins in jumpers' bumpers in 2021. There is no doubt he is open to more improvement as a hurdler - especially now making the switch to handicaps - and an opening BHA mark of 108 could prove very lenient.