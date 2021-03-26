- Trainer: James Moffatt
- Jockey: Ryan Day
- Age: 8
- Weight: 10st 6lbs
- OR: 102
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Musselburgh on Friday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Musselburgh on Friday.
"...seems better than ever on the evidence of his two wins in jumpers' bumpers in 2021..."
Timeform on Busy Street
Oakmont could be the way to go at double-figure odds in a wide-open contest. He should strip fitter for a recent run on the Flat and is on a good mark judged on the balance of his form, now 2 lb lower than when beaten only three and a half lengths into third at Sedgefield in December. A repeat of that sort of form would put him right in the mix here for James Moffatt, who has a good record when sending only one runner to a meeting (£34.37 profit to a £1 level stake).
Calliope is nothing if not reliable, finishing no worse than fourth in six starts this season. She ran creditably after five months off when third over this course and distance last time, leading briefly at the second last before the first two gradually asserted, ultimately being beaten three and a half lengths. That outing is likely to have brought her on, so she rates arguably the most solid proposition from the same mark, with Brian Hughes, who has a 23% strike rate at Musselburgh in recent seasons, back in the saddle.
Busy Street - 16:45 Musselburgh
Busy Street has shown only modest form over hurdles so far, but it's still early days with the Rebecca Menzies yard (formerly trained by Tony Carroll) and he seems better than ever on the evidence of his two wins in jumpers' bumpers in 2021. There is no doubt he is open to more improvement as a hurdler - especially now making the switch to handicaps - and an opening BHA mark of 108 could prove very lenient.
Smart Stat
OAKMONT - 15:05 Musselburgh
£34.37 - James Moffatt's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)
Recommended bets
Musselburgh 26th Mar (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 26 March, 3.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dubai Days
|Cedar Hill
|Fisher Green
|Diamond State
|Raymond
|Big Jim Dwyer
|The Navigator
|Totally Rejected
|Crackdeloust
|Oakmont
|Xpo Universel
|Royal Cosmic
|Iolani
|Nefyn Point
|Sarvi
Musselburgh 26th Mar (2m4f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 26 March, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Millie The Minx
|Hawthorn Cottage
|Calliope
|Rubytwo
|Gemologist
|Oksana
|Island Mahee
|Bowderek
|Amberose
|Aurora Thunder
|Methodtothemadness
Musselburgh 26th Mar (2m4f Nov Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 26 March, 4.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Busy Street
|Balranald
|Sidi Ismael
|Ottonian
|Six One Nine
|Claret Dabbler
|Three Castles
|Flutter Down