To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Musselburgh on Friday

Musselburgh
Timeform bring you three to back at Musselburgh on Friday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Musselburgh on Friday.

"...seems better than ever on the evidence of his two wins in jumpers' bumpers in 2021..."

Timeform on Busy Street

Oakmont - 15:05 Musselburgh

Oakmont could be the way to go at double-figure odds in a wide-open contest. He should strip fitter for a recent run on the Flat and is on a good mark judged on the balance of his form, now 2 lb lower than when beaten only three and a half lengths into third at Sedgefield in December. A repeat of that sort of form would put him right in the mix here for James Moffatt, who has a good record when sending only one runner to a meeting (£34.37 profit to a £1 level stake).

Calliope - 16:10 Musselburgh

Calliope is nothing if not reliable, finishing no worse than fourth in six starts this season. She ran creditably after five months off when third over this course and distance last time, leading briefly at the second last before the first two gradually asserted, ultimately being beaten three and a half lengths. That outing is likely to have brought her on, so she rates arguably the most solid proposition from the same mark, with Brian Hughes, who has a 23% strike rate at Musselburgh in recent seasons, back in the saddle.

Busy Street - 16:45 Musselburgh

Busy Street has shown only modest form over hurdles so far, but it's still early days with the Rebecca Menzies yard (formerly trained by Tony Carroll) and he seems better than ever on the evidence of his two wins in jumpers' bumpers in 2021. There is no doubt he is open to more improvement as a hurdler - especially now making the switch to handicaps - and an opening BHA mark of 108 could prove very lenient.


Smart Stat

OAKMONT - 15:05 Musselburgh
£34.37 - James Moffatt's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)

Recommended bets

Oakmont - 15:05 Musselburgh
Calliope - 16:10 Musselburgh
Busy Street - 16:45 Musselburgh

Musselburgh 26th Mar (2m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 26 March, 3.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dubai Days
Cedar Hill
Fisher Green
Diamond State
Raymond
Big Jim Dwyer
The Navigator
Totally Rejected
Crackdeloust
Oakmont
Xpo Universel
Royal Cosmic
Iolani
Nefyn Point
Sarvi
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Musselburgh 26th Mar (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 26 March, 4.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Millie The Minx
Hawthorn Cottage
Calliope
Rubytwo
Gemologist
Oksana
Island Mahee
Bowderek
Amberose
Aurora Thunder
Methodtothemadness
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Musselburgh 26th Mar (2m4f Nov Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 26 March, 4.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Busy Street
Balranald
Sidi Ismael
Ottonian
Six One Nine
Claret Dabbler
Three Castles
Flutter Down
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles