To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Market Rasen on Wednesday

Hurdles
Timeform bring you three to back at Market Rasen on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Market Rasen on Wednesday...

"This mark shouldn’t by beyond him..."

Timeform on Gunsight Ridge

Lunar Sovereign - 13:45 Market Rasen

Lunar Sovereign ran some solid races in bumpers and has taken well to hurdling, winning his first two starts at Wetherby and Doncaster (good form), and losing little in defeat upped in grade when finishing third to a couple of exciting types in the Dovecote at Kempton last time. He ran as well as could have been expected, while leaving the impression he is ready for this step up in trip. He has to carry a double penalty, but should be a cut above these, and is fully expected to resume winning ways.

Guguss Collonges - 14:20 Market Rasen

Guguss Collonges remains a maiden and is yet to finish better than fourth, but he shaped better than the distance beaten on his handicap debut over hurdles at Wincanton earlier this month, and isn't one to give up on. The longer trip didn't help his cause last time, and he remains on a fair mark based on the pick of his form. This handicap doesn't look as competitive, either, and he could have a bit too much for these.

Gunsight Ridge - 15:30 Market Rasen

Gunsight Ridge is a point winner who built on the promise of his hurdling debut when going one place better at Doncaster on his second start. He finished runner-up to a subsequent winner on handicap debut from a 2 lb lower mark at Newbury on his next start, and proved his stamina for this trip when finishing a good third in a useful event at Kempton last time. This mark shouldn't by beyond him and he represents a bang in-form yard. Plenty to like.

Recommended bets

Lunar Sovereign – 13:45 Market Rasen
Guguss Collonges – 14:20 Market Rasen
Gunsight Ridge – 15:30 Market Rasen

Market Rasen 24th Mar (2m2f Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 24 March, 1.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Quinta Do Mar
Lunar Sovereign
Here Comes Mccoy
Frascato Bello
A Day In Donostia
Passing Secrets
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Market Rasen 24th Mar (2m2f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 24 March, 2.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Guguss Collonges
Made For You
Kapitaliste
Blue Beirut
Bring The Bacon
Ballycrystal
Burdigala
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Market Rasen 24th Mar (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 24 March, 3.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gunsight Ridge
Quest For Life
Silent Assistant
Sir Valentine
Rosie And Millie
Prince Escalus
Good Man Pat
France De Reve
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles