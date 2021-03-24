Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Market Rasen on Wednesday

Lunar Sovereign - 13:45 Market Rasen

Lunar Sovereign ran some solid races in bumpers and has taken well to hurdling, winning his first two starts at Wetherby and Doncaster (good form), and losing little in defeat upped in grade when finishing third to a couple of exciting types in the Dovecote at Kempton last time. He ran as well as could have been expected, while leaving the impression he is ready for this step up in trip. He has to carry a double penalty, but should be a cut above these, and is fully expected to resume winning ways.

No. 1 Lunar Sovereign (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: -

Guguss Collonges - 14:20 Market Rasen

Guguss Collonges remains a maiden and is yet to finish better than fourth, but he shaped better than the distance beaten on his handicap debut over hurdles at Wincanton earlier this month, and isn't one to give up on. The longer trip didn't help his cause last time, and he remains on a fair mark based on the pick of his form. This handicap doesn't look as competitive, either, and he could have a bit too much for these.

No. 1 Guguss Collonges (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Niall Houlihan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 104

Gunsight Ridge - 15:30 Market Rasen

Gunsight Ridge is a point winner who built on the promise of his hurdling debut when going one place better at Doncaster on his second start. He finished runner-up to a subsequent winner on handicap debut from a 2 lb lower mark at Newbury on his next start, and proved his stamina for this trip when finishing a good third in a useful event at Kempton last time. This mark shouldn't by beyond him and he represents a bang in-form yard. Plenty to like.