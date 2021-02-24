To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ludlow on Wednesday

"...she is a major player now stepped back over fences and gets the vote to regain the winning thread."

Timeform on Lust For Glory

Lust For Glory - 15:05 Ludlow

A dual novice hurdle winner back in the 2018/19 season, Lust For Glory posted a fairly useful effort to gain her first success over fences at Wetherby last month, having less to beat than seemed likely but still impressing in every respect, jumping and travelling particularly well. She finished a creditable fourth in a jumpers bumper at Kempton last time, seeming unsuited by the emphasis on speed, but she is a major player now stepped back over fences and gets the vote to regain the winning thread.

Ballycross - 15:40 Ludlow

Ballycross isn't the most straightforward of horses, but he has shaped with plenty of encouragement on both his starts for Nicky Henderson's yard, finishing fifth at Exeter and third at Wincanton. He really caught the eye on the latter occasion, making a big move into contention and seeing it out well considering, and he surely won't be long in getting off the mark for his new stable.

Eddiemaurice - 16:45 Ludlow

Eddiemaurice has been a good servant for John Flint's yard, performing consistently well at this level for a good while now, and this could prove a good opportunity for him to gain his seventh career success. His last win came at Newbury in January of last year, and he has been working his way up to full fitness with a couple of good efforts recently, not least when a respectable fifth in a Kempton handicap in December. He is now back down to his last winning mark and should prove very competitive.

Smart Stat

BALLYCROSS - 15:40 Ludlow
27% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate in mid season

Recommended bets

