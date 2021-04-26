Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Monday

Modmin - 15:35 Lingfield

Modmin landed the odds in a minor event at Goodwood last summer in grand style, and ran to a similar level when hitting the frame in handicaps on his final two starts that season. He was strong in the betting ahead of his reappearance at Leicester earlier this month and ran well on the balance of his form for all he had the run of the race. Modmin is drawn well to attack here and, with little pace in the race, could make all.

No. 1 (1) Modmin (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Marcus Tregoning

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 81

Lexington Law - 16:05 Lingfield

Lexington Law hasn't won for a while (July 2019) but he shaped promisingly under this apprentice rider on his return from nine months off over a mile and a half last month. He was held up off the pace but made good headway on the inner entering the straight before his effort flattened out as if the run was needed. It is a while since he has won a handicap, but he has fallen a long way in the weights as a result (now off a career-low mark) and he is used to contesting stronger races than this. Headgear left off.

No. 1 (1) Lexington Law (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Georgia King

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 66

Sense of Romance - 17:15 Lingfield

Sense of Romance showed ability in three runs last season and shaped well on her handicap debut after eight months off over six furlongs here last month. She was unlucky not to finish closer, racing in midfield and pushed very wide on the home turn which left her with plenty to do. Sense of Romance still finished off her race strongly and there should be more to come from here, especially over this longer trip.