To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Monday

Lingfield
There's an eight-race card at Lingfield on Monday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Lingfield on Monday.

"...he is used to contesting stronger races than this..."

Timeform on Lexington Law

Modmin - 15:35 Lingfield

Modmin landed the odds in a minor event at Goodwood last summer in grand style, and ran to a similar level when hitting the frame in handicaps on his final two starts that season. He was strong in the betting ahead of his reappearance at Leicester earlier this month and ran well on the balance of his form for all he had the run of the race. Modmin is drawn well to attack here and, with little pace in the race, could make all.

Lexington Law - 16:05 Lingfield

Lexington Law hasn't won for a while (July 2019) but he shaped promisingly under this apprentice rider on his return from nine months off over a mile and a half last month. He was held up off the pace but made good headway on the inner entering the straight before his effort flattened out as if the run was needed. It is a while since he has won a handicap, but he has fallen a long way in the weights as a result (now off a career-low mark) and he is used to contesting stronger races than this. Headgear left off.

Sense of Romance - 17:15 Lingfield

Sense of Romance showed ability in three runs last season and shaped well on her handicap debut after eight months off over six furlongs here last month. She was unlucky not to finish closer, racing in midfield and pushed very wide on the home turn which left her with plenty to do. Sense of Romance still finished off her race strongly and there should be more to come from here, especially over this longer trip.


Smart Stat

Modmin - 15:35 Lingfield

22% - Jim Crowley's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Modmin @ 2.727/4 in the 15:35 at Lingfield
Back Lexington Law @ 7.87/1 in the 16:05 at Lingfield
Back Sense of Romance @ 5.24/1 in the 17:15 at Lingfield

Lingfield 26th Apr (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 26 April, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Modmin
Dollar Bid
Gavi Di Gavi
Conscious
Calonne
Top Class Angel
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lingfield 26th Apr (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 26 April, 4.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
For Richard
Avorisk Et Perils
Redgrave
Merweb
Lexington Law
Rivas Rob Roy
Recuerdame
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lingfield 26th Apr (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 26 April, 5.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sayifyouwill
Rose Fandango
Sense Of Romance
Spirit Of The Bay
Alcazan
Shaqeeqa
Under Wraps
Point Louise
Kartvelian
Mammasaidknockuout
Illies Memories
Purple Poppy
Extracuricular
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles