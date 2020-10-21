To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

All-weather
Timeform pick out three bets from Kempton on Wednesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday evening...

"...can defy a wide draw to belatedly open his account..."

Timeform on Gherkin

Quintillus - 18:15 Kempton

Quintillus was clearly well fancied on debut at Newmarket last month, starting the 6/4 favourite, and he shaped with plenty of promise, too. That form is already working out, with the third winning next time, and Quintillus is likely to improve significantly for that experience, so should prove hard to beat.

Clinician - 19:15 Kempton

Clinician looks a progressive filly, building on the promise of her reappearance at the second attempt, and she can follow up her Wolverhampton victory here off a 5 lb higher mark. There was plenty to like about her win that day, forced wide on the home turn but still winning with a bit in hand, and that form is working out with the third winning next time. Her stablemate Areehaa may be the biggest danger after a creditable run at Newmarket earlier this month and she is also proven on the surface.

Gherkin - 20:15 Kempton

Gherkin produced his best effort of the season with the champion jockey on board when runner-up over this course and distance a fortnight ago, getting a gap a furlong from home and running home strongly. He split a pair of subsequent winners on that occasion, so that form looks strong, and Gherkin can defy a wide draw to belatedly open his account.

Smart Stat

Rifleman - 18:45 Kempton

26% - John Gosden's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2016 season

Recommended bets

Quintillus - 18:15 Kempton
Clinician - 19:15 Kempton
Gherkin - 20:15 Kempton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app

Kemp 21st Oct (7f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Wednesday 21 October, 6.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Quintillus
Saeiqa
Rommel
Jaafel
Run To Freedom
Tataboq
Pride Of Hawridge
Performante
Good Cop
The Bay Warrior
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kemp 21st Oct (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 21 October, 7.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Areehaa
Clinician
Serenading
Dancing Feet
Tuscan Oasis
Rubia Bella
Taste The Nectar
Adelante
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kemp 21st Oct (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 21 October, 8.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gherkin
Bold Decision
Secret Treaties
Passional
Urban Highway
Fard
Burning Sun
Twelve Diamonds
Mercers
Kalimotxo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles