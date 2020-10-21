- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
- Jockey: James Doyle
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday
Timeform select the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday evening...
"...can defy a wide draw to belatedly open his account..."
Timeform on Gherkin
Quintillus was clearly well fancied on debut at Newmarket last month, starting the 6/4 favourite, and he shaped with plenty of promise, too. That form is already working out, with the third winning next time, and Quintillus is likely to improve significantly for that experience, so should prove hard to beat.
Clinician looks a progressive filly, building on the promise of her reappearance at the second attempt, and she can follow up her Wolverhampton victory here off a 5 lb higher mark. There was plenty to like about her win that day, forced wide on the home turn but still winning with a bit in hand, and that form is working out with the third winning next time. Her stablemate Areehaa may be the biggest danger after a creditable run at Newmarket earlier this month and she is also proven on the surface.
Gherkin produced his best effort of the season with the champion jockey on board when runner-up over this course and distance a fortnight ago, getting a gap a furlong from home and running home strongly. He split a pair of subsequent winners on that occasion, so that form looks strong, and Gherkin can defy a wide draw to belatedly open his account.
Smart Stat
Rifleman - 18:45 Kempton
26% - John Gosden's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2016 season
Recommended bets
Quintillus - 18:15 Kempton
Clinician - 19:15 Kempton
Gherkin - 20:15 Kempton
Kemp 21st Oct (7f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 21 October, 6.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Quintillus
|Saeiqa
|Rommel
|Jaafel
|Run To Freedom
|Tataboq
|Pride Of Hawridge
|Performante
|Good Cop
|The Bay Warrior
Kemp 21st Oct (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 21 October, 7.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Areehaa
|Clinician
|Serenading
|Dancing Feet
|Tuscan Oasis
|Rubia Bella
|Taste The Nectar
|Adelante
Kemp 21st Oct (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 21 October, 8.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gherkin
|Bold Decision
|Secret Treaties
|Passional
|Urban Highway
|Fard
|Burning Sun
|Twelve Diamonds
|Mercers
|Kalimotxo