Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Quintillus - 18:15 Kempton

Quintillus was clearly well fancied on debut at Newmarket last month, starting the 6/4 favourite, and he shaped with plenty of promise, too. That form is already working out, with the third winning next time, and Quintillus is likely to improve significantly for that experience, so should prove hard to beat.

No. 6 (6) Quintillus SBK 6/5 EXC 2.2 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Clinician - 19:15 Kempton

Clinician looks a progressive filly, building on the promise of her reappearance at the second attempt, and she can follow up her Wolverhampton victory here off a 5 lb higher mark. There was plenty to like about her win that day, forced wide on the home turn but still winning with a bit in hand, and that form is working out with the third winning next time. Her stablemate Areehaa may be the biggest danger after a creditable run at Newmarket earlier this month and she is also proven on the surface.

No. 5 (2) Clinician SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 79

Gherkin - 20:15 Kempton

Gherkin produced his best effort of the season with the champion jockey on board when runner-up over this course and distance a fortnight ago, getting a gap a furlong from home and running home strongly. He split a pair of subsequent winners on that occasion, so that form looks strong, and Gherkin can defy a wide draw to belatedly open his account.