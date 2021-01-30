Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Saturday

Jeanette May - 16:55 Kempton

Jeanette May has been supported in the market in such a way in recent outings that suggests a big run should be forthcoming, and she was arguably unfortunate not to repay backers when second over this course and distance last time, just caught too far back to challenge the winner, noted finishing well though. This is a weak race with plenty of out of form sorts, so the fact that Jeanette May is clearly in good heart at present counts for a lot, and she makes definite appeal.

No. 3 (7) Jeanette May SBK 11/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: William Stone

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Momtalik - 17:30 Kempton

Momtalik belatedly opened his account with a ready success at Southwell earlier this month, always going like the best horse at the weights and never looking in any real danger. He was well supported in his bid to follow up four days later but never went with the same sort of fluency, the race possibly coming too soon for him. He looks the pick at these weights though and is worth siding with to regain the winning thread.

No. 4 (4) Momtalik (Usa) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Ivan Furtado

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Devizes - 18:30 Kempton

Having dropped to a basement mark, Devizes showed improved form to finish second at this venue last month, just unable to run down a subsequent winner, but he duly went one better without needing to progress under similar conditions last time, plenty about that performance to suggest he's one to keep on side going forward, winning with a bit in hand. He has really hit form of late and holds solid claims again.