Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Kempton on Saturday...
"...looks the pick at these weights though and is worth siding with to regain the winning thread."
Timeform on Momtalik
Jeanette May has been supported in the market in such a way in recent outings that suggests a big run should be forthcoming, and she was arguably unfortunate not to repay backers when second over this course and distance last time, just caught too far back to challenge the winner, noted finishing well though. This is a weak race with plenty of out of form sorts, so the fact that Jeanette May is clearly in good heart at present counts for a lot, and she makes definite appeal.
Momtalik belatedly opened his account with a ready success at Southwell earlier this month, always going like the best horse at the weights and never looking in any real danger. He was well supported in his bid to follow up four days later but never went with the same sort of fluency, the race possibly coming too soon for him. He looks the pick at these weights though and is worth siding with to regain the winning thread.
Having dropped to a basement mark, Devizes showed improved form to finish second at this venue last month, just unable to run down a subsequent winner, but he duly went one better without needing to progress under similar conditions last time, plenty about that performance to suggest he's one to keep on side going forward, winning with a bit in hand. He has really hit form of late and holds solid claims again.
Smart Stat
MUAY THAI - 15:10 Kempton
36% - Sean Levey's strike rate on favourites
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Recommended bets
Jeanette May - 16:55 Kempton
Momtalik - 17:30 Kempton
Devizes - 18:30 Kempton
Kemp 30th Jan (1m Class Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 30 January, 4.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Jeanette May
|Dusty Damsel
|Shyjack
|Your Choice
|Rainbow Mirage
|La Roca Del Fuego
|Pact Of Steel
|Porto Ferro
|Trigger Happy
|Nicky Baby
Kemp 30th Jan (1m Class Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 30 January, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Momtalik
|Parknacilla
|Pearl Spectre
|Mercurist
|Key Look
|Mirakuhl
|Zahirah
|Stopdworldnletmeof
|The Red Witch
Kemp 30th Jan (1m4f Class Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 30 January, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Devizes
|Embers Glow
|Echo Brava
|The Bull
|Havana Sunset
|Brute Force
|Chief Sittingbull
|Percy Toplis
|Passing Clouds
|On The Nod