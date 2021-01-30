To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Saturday

Racing at Kempton
Timeform provide three best bets from Kempton on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets from Kempton on Saturday...

"...looks the pick at these weights though and is worth siding with to regain the winning thread."

Timeform on Momtalik

Jeanette May - 16:55 Kempton

Jeanette May has been supported in the market in such a way in recent outings that suggests a big run should be forthcoming, and she was arguably unfortunate not to repay backers when second over this course and distance last time, just caught too far back to challenge the winner, noted finishing well though. This is a weak race with plenty of out of form sorts, so the fact that Jeanette May is clearly in good heart at present counts for a lot, and she makes definite appeal.

Momtalik - 17:30 Kempton

Momtalik belatedly opened his account with a ready success at Southwell earlier this month, always going like the best horse at the weights and never looking in any real danger. He was well supported in his bid to follow up four days later but never went with the same sort of fluency, the race possibly coming too soon for him. He looks the pick at these weights though and is worth siding with to regain the winning thread.

Devizes - 18:30 Kempton

Having dropped to a basement mark, Devizes showed improved form to finish second at this venue last month, just unable to run down a subsequent winner, but he duly went one better without needing to progress under similar conditions last time, plenty about that performance to suggest he's one to keep on side going forward, winning with a bit in hand. He has really hit form of late and holds solid claims again.

Smart Stat

MUAY THAI - 15:10 Kempton
36% - Sean Levey's strike rate on favourites

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

Jeanette May - 16:55 Kempton
Momtalik - 17:30 Kempton
Devizes - 18:30 Kempton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

