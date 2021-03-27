Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Saturday

Global Giant - 13:45 Kempton

Global Giant has made a very positive start for this yard, though he didn't seem to take to the dirt in the Saudi Cup five weeks ago. The return to this surface won't be a problem, though, and this looks a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways. Faylaq is superbly bred and was seen out only twice last season, so he could have even more to offer.

No. 2 (2) Global Giant SBK 8/15 EXC 1.54 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Al Zaraqaan - 14:15 Kempton

Al Zaraqaan is unbeaten since his debut and again had something to spare when landing a hat-trick at Lingfield early this year. His latest win came over a mile and a half, but that was at the sharper Lingfield, so this drop in trip isn't a concern, and he's fancied to make it four on the spin. Recent-scorer Dark Pine is respected along with the bag-in-form United Front, although both lack the selection's scope.

No. 1 (5) Al Zaraqaan SBK 1/1 EXC 2.32 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 95

Tawleed - 15:55 Kempton

Tawleed's opening mark could easily underestimate him judged on the pick of hid two-year-old form, finishing runner-up to a couple of smart sorts before opening his account at Leicester, so he's fancied to strike on his first foray into handicaps. Fangorn was still green when second over course and distance 17 days ago and remains with potential, as does To The Bar, who wasn't seen to best effect on his recent return at Lingfield.