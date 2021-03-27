To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Saturday

Timeform bring you three to back at Kempton on Saturday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Kempton on Saturday.

Global Giant - 13:45 Kempton

Global Giant has made a very positive start for this yard, though he didn't seem to take to the dirt in the Saudi Cup five weeks ago. The return to this surface won't be a problem, though, and this looks a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways. Faylaq is superbly bred and was seen out only twice last season, so he could have even more to offer.

Al Zaraqaan - 14:15 Kempton

Al Zaraqaan is unbeaten since his debut and again had something to spare when landing a hat-trick at Lingfield early this year. His latest win came over a mile and a half, but that was at the sharper Lingfield, so this drop in trip isn't a concern, and he's fancied to make it four on the spin. Recent-scorer Dark Pine is respected along with the bag-in-form United Front, although both lack the selection's scope.

Tawleed - 15:55 Kempton

Tawleed's opening mark could easily underestimate him judged on the pick of hid two-year-old form, finishing runner-up to a couple of smart sorts before opening his account at Leicester, so he's fancied to strike on his first foray into handicaps. Fangorn was still green when second over course and distance 17 days ago and remains with potential, as does To The Bar, who wasn't seen to best effect on his recent return at Lingfield.

25% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

