Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Saturday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Kempton on Saturday.
"...he's fancied to strike on his first foray into handicaps..."
Timeform on Tawleed
Global Giant has made a very positive start for this yard, though he didn't seem to take to the dirt in the Saudi Cup five weeks ago. The return to this surface won't be a problem, though, and this looks a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways. Faylaq is superbly bred and was seen out only twice last season, so he could have even more to offer.
Al Zaraqaan is unbeaten since his debut and again had something to spare when landing a hat-trick at Lingfield early this year. His latest win came over a mile and a half, but that was at the sharper Lingfield, so this drop in trip isn't a concern, and he's fancied to make it four on the spin. Recent-scorer Dark Pine is respected along with the bag-in-form United Front, although both lack the selection's scope.
Tawleed's opening mark could easily underestimate him judged on the pick of hid two-year-old form, finishing runner-up to a couple of smart sorts before opening his account at Leicester, so he's fancied to strike on his first foray into handicaps. Fangorn was still green when second over course and distance 17 days ago and remains with potential, as does To The Bar, who wasn't seen to best effect on his recent return at Lingfield.
Smart Stat
Al Zaraqaan - 14:15 Kempton
25% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
Kempton 27th Mar (1m2f Listed Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 27 March, 1.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Global Giant
|Faylaq
|Sky Defender
|Stormy Antarctic
|War Leader
Kempton 27th Mar (1m3f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 27 March, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Al Zaraqaan
|Almighwar
|Dark Pine
|United Front
|Master The Stars
|Soto Sizzler
|Kendergarten Kop
|Lawn Ranger
|Gold Souk
Kempton 27th Mar (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 27 March, 3.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tawleed
|To The Bar
|Fangorn
|Thunder Of Niagara
|Nortonthorpe Boy
|Broxi