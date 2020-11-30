To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Monday

All weather
Timeform bring you three to back at Kempton on Sunday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Kempton on Monday...

"...she is fancied to deservedly open her account..."

Timeform on Liberty Bay

River Chorus - 13:55 Kempton

River Chorus was relatively strong in the market and offered something to work on when fourth on debut at Newcastle in September, and she built on that promise when finishing runner-up over course and distance last time. She was worn down only late on by a rival who had superior form, and left the impression she could yet have more to offer.

Spring Romance - 15:30 Kempton

Spring Romance had plummeted in the weights having lost his way for Dean Ivory earlier this year, but he bounced back to form in no uncertain terms when resuming winning ways on just his second start for this yard at Southwell on Friday. He was heavily backed to do so, too, and was very much in command in the final furlong having travelled well throughout. Spring Romance seemed revitalised for a yard that do so well with new recruits and he remains with handicapping scope.

Liberty Bay - 16:05 Kempton

Liberty Bay showed ability in a trio of maiden/minor events, but has improved since switched to nurseries, hitting the frame on her last two starts over course and distance. She seemed suited by the return to more positive tactics last time, beaten only by a couple of rivals who came from much further back. This looks a winnable race and she is fancied to deservedly open her account.


Smart Stat

Shining Example - 13:25 Kempton

83 - The number of SHAMARDAL (USA)'s progeny that have won on Flat debut

Recommended bets

River Chorus - 13:55 Kempton
Spring Romance - 15:30 Kempton
Liberty Bay - 16:05 Kempton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles