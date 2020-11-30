- Trainer: James Tate
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Monday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Kempton on Monday...
"...she is fancied to deservedly open her account..."
Timeform on Liberty Bay
River Chorus was relatively strong in the market and offered something to work on when fourth on debut at Newcastle in September, and she built on that promise when finishing runner-up over course and distance last time. She was worn down only late on by a rival who had superior form, and left the impression she could yet have more to offer.
Spring Romance - 15:30 Kempton
Spring Romance had plummeted in the weights having lost his way for Dean Ivory earlier this year, but he bounced back to form in no uncertain terms when resuming winning ways on just his second start for this yard at Southwell on Friday. He was heavily backed to do so, too, and was very much in command in the final furlong having travelled well throughout. Spring Romance seemed revitalised for a yard that do so well with new recruits and he remains with handicapping scope.
Liberty Bay showed ability in a trio of maiden/minor events, but has improved since switched to nurseries, hitting the frame on her last two starts over course and distance. She seemed suited by the return to more positive tactics last time, beaten only by a couple of rivals who came from much further back. This looks a winnable race and she is fancied to deservedly open her account.
Smart Stat
Shining Example - 13:25 Kempton
83 - The number of SHAMARDAL (USA)'s progeny that have won on Flat debut
