Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Monday

Mehmo - 17:45 Kempton

Mehmo was having just his fourth start for Michael Appleby's yard when fourth at Lingfield last time, finding the drop back to five furlongs a little sharp but shaping well nevertheless, running on late in the day. He is still finding his feet for this yard and is one to keep an eye on, particularly now he is stepped back up in trip, and has the talented Ben Curtis taking over in the saddle.

No. 10 (6) Mehmo (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 55

Morlaix - 19:15 Kempton

A lightly-raced maiden, Morlaix shaped as if retaining all his ability when third at Chelmsford on his return to action recently, just caught out a bit too far back trying six furlongs for the first time. He is entitled to come on for that run after a lengthy absence, and given the step back up to seven furlongs should suit, he gets the vote to improve further and make a successful handicap debut.

No. 7 (8) Morlaix SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 65

Mr Zee - 20:15 Kempton

Mr Zee showed improved form to get off the mark under good value claimer Marco Ghiani over this course and distance recently, making his all-weather debut in what was admittedly a weak event. He did enjoy the run of the race on that occasion, able to dictate before quickening clear two furlongs out, but it was his first race after a five-month absence, so he is entitled to come on for the run, and he remains low-mileage, so he certainly commands plenty of respect ahead of his handicap debut.