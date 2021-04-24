Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Haydock on Saturday

Cuban Dancer - 16:00 Haydock

Mark Johnston has his string in good form and he can notch another winner with Cuban Dancer, who shaped with promise when fourth on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton three weeks ago. Cuban Dancer led early in the straight in that seven-furlong handicap but was unable to sustain the effort in a well-run race. He showed enough to suggest that he is well-treated from this handicap mark and he is completely unexposed over a mile.

No. 1 (5) Cuban Dancer SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 75

Finest Sound - 16:35 Haydock

Finest Sound was edged out by another unexposed type in a strong race at Nottingham on his return and the form of that race is already working out as the third home, Nugget, bolted up in the Spring Cup at Newbury last weekend. Finest Sound has put up some good efforts in ultra-competitive handicaps and is still well treated off just a 2 lb higher mark than last time. He has plenty in his favour and can get back to winning ways.

No. 3 (2) Finest Sound (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.95 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 96

Mr Coco Bean - 17:05 Haydock

Mr Coco Bean is on a long losing run that stretches back to July 2019 but he has fallen in the weights and looks capable of cashing in on his reduced mark. Mr Coco Bean needed the run on his return at Doncaster last month but took a step forward when fifth at Redcar last time. He should be at peak fitness now and can register an overdue success.