To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Haydock on Saturday

Horses racing at Haydock
There's Flat racing at Haydock on Saturday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Haydock on Saturday...

"...he showed enough to suggest that he is well-treated from this handicap mark..."

Timeform on Cuban Dancer

Cuban Dancer - 16:00 Haydock

Mark Johnston has his string in good form and he can notch another winner with Cuban Dancer, who shaped with promise when fourth on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton three weeks ago. Cuban Dancer led early in the straight in that seven-furlong handicap but was unable to sustain the effort in a well-run race. He showed enough to suggest that he is well-treated from this handicap mark and he is completely unexposed over a mile.

Finest Sound - 16:35 Haydock

Finest Sound was edged out by another unexposed type in a strong race at Nottingham on his return and the form of that race is already working out as the third home, Nugget, bolted up in the Spring Cup at Newbury last weekend. Finest Sound has put up some good efforts in ultra-competitive handicaps and is still well treated off just a 2 lb higher mark than last time. He has plenty in his favour and can get back to winning ways.

Mr Coco Bean - 17:05 Haydock

Mr Coco Bean is on a long losing run that stretches back to July 2019 but he has fallen in the weights and looks capable of cashing in on his reduced mark. Mr Coco Bean needed the run on his return at Doncaster last month but took a step forward when fifth at Redcar last time. He should be at peak fitness now and can register an overdue success.

Smart Stat

Dana Forever - 17:40 Haydock
£48.62 - Tom Dascombe's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Cuban Dancer @ 4.03/1 in the 16:00 at Haydock
Back Finest Sound @ 1.865/6 in the 16:35 at Haydock
Back Mr Coco Bean @ 4.216/5 in the 17:05 at Haydock

Haydock 24th Apr (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 24 April, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cuban Dancer
Alabama Boy
Menai Bridge
Mojandil
Desert History
Babajan
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Haydock 24th Apr (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 24 April, 4.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Finest Sound
Ascension
Shelir
Amber Island
Escobar
Amaysmont
Redarna
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Haydock 24th Apr (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 24 April, 5.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
El Ghazwani
Mr Coco Bean
Convertible
Starfighter
Night Bear
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles