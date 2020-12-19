Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Haydock on Saturday

Nada To Prada - 12:55 Haydock

Nada To Prada won her only start in points and made a winning start under Rules in a bumper at Warwick last season. She built on the promise of her hurdling debut when winning with plenty in hand at Ffos Las last month, making the most of a good opportunity. That was her first start since undergoing a breathing operation and she remains with plenty of potential, so is worth backing to follow up stepped up in grade.

No. 5 Nada To Prada SBK 9/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Michael Scudamore

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 118

Frero Banbou - 13:30 Haydock

Frero Banbou won both of his starts over fences when trained in France and built on his stable debut (over hurdles) when finishing third back over fences at Exeter in November. He shaped better than the bare result, too, paying for trying to match strides with the winner. Testing conditions will be no problem for him and, judged by his latest performance, it won't be long before he opens his account for this yard.

No. 2 Frero Banbou (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 126

Queenohearts - 15:15 Haydock

Queenohearts hasn't been seen for the best part of two years, but her form when winning a listed and Grade 2 event in 2018/19 stands out in this field. She wasn't disgraced in the Dawn Run at the Cheltenham Festival on her final start, and the handicapper may have taken a chance with her opening mark of 132. She represents a yard that can get one ready after an absence and could be worth chancing.