Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Haydock on Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Saturday on Saturday...
"...is worth backing to follow up stepped up in grade..."
Timeform on Nada To Prada
Nada To Prada won her only start in points and made a winning start under Rules in a bumper at Warwick last season. She built on the promise of her hurdling debut when winning with plenty in hand at Ffos Las last month, making the most of a good opportunity. That was her first start since undergoing a breathing operation and she remains with plenty of potential, so is worth backing to follow up stepped up in grade.
Frero Banbou won both of his starts over fences when trained in France and built on his stable debut (over hurdles) when finishing third back over fences at Exeter in November. He shaped better than the bare result, too, paying for trying to match strides with the winner. Testing conditions will be no problem for him and, judged by his latest performance, it won't be long before he opens his account for this yard.
Queenohearts hasn't been seen for the best part of two years, but her form when winning a listed and Grade 2 event in 2018/19 stands out in this field. She wasn't disgraced in the Dawn Run at the Cheltenham Festival on her final start, and the handicapper may have taken a chance with her opening mark of 132. She represents a yard that can get one ready after an absence and could be worth chancing.
Smart Stat
Highest Sun - 14:40 Haydock
2 - Colin Tizzard's number of winners in past 9 runnings
Recommended bets
Nada To Prada - 12:55 Haydock
Frero Banbou - 13:30 Haydock
Queenohearts - 15:15 Haydock
Hayd 19th Dec (2m3f Listed Mares Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 19 December, 12.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Farne
|Nada To Prada
|Raynas World
|Northern Beau
|Against All Odds
Hayd 19th Dec (2m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 19 December, 1.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Frero Banbou
|Captain Moirette
|Ball Darc
|Destined To Shine
|Equus Millar
|Pistol Park
Hayd 19th Dec (3m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 19 December, 3.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Queenohearts
|Goodbye Dancer
|Label Des Obeaux
|Silva Eclipse
|Planet Nine
|Clyne
|Bryden Boy
|Dadsintrouble
|No Hiding Place