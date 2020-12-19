Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Haydock on Saturday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Nada To Prada - 12:55 Haydock

Nada To Prada won her only start in points and made a winning start under Rules in a bumper at Warwick last season. She built on the promise of her hurdling debut when winning with plenty in hand at Ffos Las last month, making the most of a good opportunity. That was her first start since undergoing a breathing operation and she remains with plenty of potential, so is worth backing to follow up stepped up in grade.

Frero Banbou - 13:30 Haydock

Frero Banbou won both of his starts over fences when trained in France and built on his stable debut (over hurdles) when finishing third back over fences at Exeter in November. He shaped better than the bare result, too, paying for trying to match strides with the winner. Testing conditions will be no problem for him and, judged by his latest performance, it won't be long before he opens his account for this yard.

Queenohearts - 15:15 Haydock

Queenohearts hasn't been seen for the best part of two years, but her form when winning a listed and Grade 2 event in 2018/19 stands out in this field. She wasn't disgraced in the Dawn Run at the Cheltenham Festival on her final start, and the handicapper may have taken a chance with her opening mark of 132. She represents a yard that can get one ready after an absence and could be worth chancing.


Smart Stat

Highest Sun - 14:40 Haydock

2 - Colin Tizzard's number of winners in past 9 runnings

Hayd 19th Dec (2m3f Listed Mares Nov Hrd)

Saturday 19 December, 12.55pm

Farne
Nada To Prada
Raynas World
Northern Beau
Against All Odds
Hayd 19th Dec (2m Hcap Chs)

Saturday 19 December, 1.30pm

Frero Banbou
Captain Moirette
Ball Darc
Destined To Shine
Equus Millar
Pistol Park
Hayd 19th Dec (3m Hcap Hrd)

Saturday 19 December, 3.15pm

Queenohearts
Goodbye Dancer
Label Des Obeaux
Silva Eclipse
Planet Nine
Clyne
Bryden Boy
Dadsintrouble
No Hiding Place
