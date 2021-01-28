Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Gowran on Thursday

- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Gowran Park on Thursday...
"...is expected to take this step up in grade in her stride..."
Timeform on Great White Shark
Fangio de Vassy - 13:45 Gowran
Fangio de Vassy is a winning pointer and shaped with plenty of promise over hurdles on his Rules debut at Leopardstown last month. He started at 16/1 on that occasion, but left the impression he is well up to winning races in this sphere, still having every chance approaching the last but fading on the run-in as though the run was needed. There should be more to come now and he looks the one to beat.
Great White Shark - 14:20 Gowran
Great White Shark is a smart dual-purpose performer proved better than ever over hurdles when winning a competitive handicap at the Galway Festival in July. He was very well backed back on the Flat for the Cesarewitch at Newmarket in October and duly landed the bets, giving Willie Mullins a third consecutive win in the race. There could be even more to come from her over hurdles, and is expected to take this step up in grade in her stride.
Acapella Bourgeois - 15:25 Gowran
Willie Mullins saddles five as he goes in search of a sixth win in this since 2012 and Acapella Bourgeois is taken to make light of top weight on the back of an encouraging reappearance behind the yard's dual Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo. He is now an 11-year-old, but is a class operator on his day, and has plenty to recommend him. Stablemate Brahma Bull is interesting now tackling a handicap for the first time. Any Second Now and first-time blinkered Coko Beach are also on the shortlist.
Smart Stat
Great White Shark - 14:20 Gowran
4 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Fangio de Vassy - 13:45 Gowran
Great White Shark - 14:20 Gowran
Acapella Bourgeois - 15:25 Gowran
