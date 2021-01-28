Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Gowran on Thursday

Fangio de Vassy - 13:45 Gowran

Fangio de Vassy is a winning pointer and shaped with plenty of promise over hurdles on his Rules debut at Leopardstown last month. He started at 16/1 on that occasion, but left the impression he is well up to winning races in this sphere, still having every chance approaching the last but fading on the run-in as though the run was needed. There should be more to come now and he looks the one to beat.

No. 1 Fangio De Vassy (Fr) SBK 5/6 EXC 1000 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Miss M. O'Sullivan

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Great White Shark - 14:20 Gowran

Great White Shark is a smart dual-purpose performer proved better than ever over hurdles when winning a competitive handicap at the Galway Festival in July. He was very well backed back on the Flat for the Cesarewitch at Newmarket in October and duly landed the bets, giving Willie Mullins a third consecutive win in the race. There could be even more to come from her over hurdles, and is expected to take this step up in grade in her stride.

No. 9 Great White Shark (Fr) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.1 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Acapella Bourgeois - 15:25 Gowran

Willie Mullins saddles five as he goes in search of a sixth win in this since 2012 and Acapella Bourgeois is taken to make light of top weight on the back of an encouraging reappearance behind the yard's dual Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo. He is now an 11-year-old, but is a class operator on his day, and has plenty to recommend him. Stablemate Brahma Bull is interesting now tackling a handicap for the first time. Any Second Now and first-time blinkered Coko Beach are also on the shortlist.