Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fontwell on Thursday

Horses after the fence
Timeform provide three bets from Fontwell on Thursday

Timeform highlight the three best bets from Fontwell on Thursday...

"...he is of big interest back over fences with the headgear back on now..."

Timeform on Dundrum Wood

Beauport - 13:38 Fontwell

Beauport shaped well in a fair novice on hurdling debut at Southwell in December and duly built on that promise when opening his account in a similar event at this course last month. He looked a potentially useful novice on that occasion, shaken up approaching the last and quickly asserting on the run-in. Conditions should be a problem and his is capable of defying a penalty.

Dundrum Wood - 14:13 Fontwell

Dundrum Wood was a fairly useful hurdler and has made a good start over fences, building on the promise of his debut when opening his account in this sphere (in first-time cheekpieces) at Newcastle in December. He travelled well that day and won with a bit up his sleeve. It is best not to judge him too harshly on his latest start in a jumpers' bumper at Lingfield where the emphasis wasn't enough on stamina, and he is of big interest back over fences with the headgear back on now.

The Crooner - 15:23 Fontwell

Several of these are open to improvement, but The Crooner made it third time lucky over fences in similar conditions at Leicester last time, and looks a chaser to follow at this level. He looks all about stamina and will be suited by three miles, but this should be spot on for him in this ground, and he won from this mark over hurdles last season, so there is plenty to like about his chances.

Smart Stat

Dundrum Wood - 14:13 Fontwell

28% - Callum McKinnes's strike rate when only having one ride at a meeting (chasers)

Recommended bets

Font 18th Feb (2m3f Nov Hrd)

Thursday 18 February, 1.38pm

Beauport
Golden Boy Grey
Whatya On About
Calvario
Manhattan Bullet
Streets Of London
Drakes Well
Danny Park
Alberts Monarch
Advance To Go
Coastal Capers
Danilo Dairy
Representing Bob
Font 18th Feb (2m3f Nov Hcap Chs)

Thursday 18 February, 2.13pm

Landofsmiles
Definite Dilemma
Dundrum Wood
Eragon De Chanay
Le Milos
Meteorite
Right Hand Of God
Font 18th Feb (2m5f Hcap Chs)

Thursday 18 February, 3.23pm

The Crooner
Acaro
Cheque En Blanc
Cougars Gold
Lamanver Bel Ami
Danseur Du Large
Glance Back
Bit Of A Legend
Cooladerry King
