Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Exeter on Sunday

The Wolf - 12:33 Exeter

A pretty useful hurdler, The Wolf opened his chasing account at the first attempt at Chepstow in October, jumping well and asserting on the run-in. That race usually proves an informative maiden chase, and this year's renewal looks no different, with plenty of the horses The Wolf beat likely to make good chasers. He must shoulder a penalty for that victory but is open to improvement and looks the one to be with.

No. 2 The Wolf (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Luckofthedraw - 13:33 Exeter

Luckofthedraw returned to action with a fifth in a competitive affair at Market Rasen in September (a race he won last year), but that was arguably a better effort that the bar result suggests, and he again shaped better than the outcome when down the field at the same venue last time, hampered two out and unable to justify favouritism thereafter. He is arguably in better heart than his bare form suggests, and with this representing a drop in grade for Nigel Twiston-Davies's charge, he is one to consider from a fair mark.

No. 2 Luckofthedraw (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 127

The Darley Lama - 15:53 Exeter

Having made the switch to Dr Richard Newland's yard, The Darley Lama was sent off favourite on his stable debut at Plumpton at the beginning of this month, but despite having dropped even more in the weights, he failed to improve much on his earlier efforts this season. There is every chance he was in need of that run after over two months off however, and with the application of first-time blinkers, he is expected to make his presence felt at the second time of asking for his new connections.