- Trainer: Olly Murphy
- Jockey: Aidan Coleman
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 5lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Exeter on Sunday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Exeter on Sunday...
"...is open to improvement and looks the one to be with."
Timeform on The Wolf
A pretty useful hurdler, The Wolf opened his chasing account at the first attempt at Chepstow in October, jumping well and asserting on the run-in. That race usually proves an informative maiden chase, and this year's renewal looks no different, with plenty of the horses The Wolf beat likely to make good chasers. He must shoulder a penalty for that victory but is open to improvement and looks the one to be with.
Luckofthedraw returned to action with a fifth in a competitive affair at Market Rasen in September (a race he won last year), but that was arguably a better effort that the bar result suggests, and he again shaped better than the outcome when down the field at the same venue last time, hampered two out and unable to justify favouritism thereafter. He is arguably in better heart than his bare form suggests, and with this representing a drop in grade for Nigel Twiston-Davies's charge, he is one to consider from a fair mark.
The Darley Lama - 15:53 Exeter
Having made the switch to Dr Richard Newland's yard, The Darley Lama was sent off favourite on his stable debut at Plumpton at the beginning of this month, but despite having dropped even more in the weights, he failed to improve much on his earlier efforts this season. There is every chance he was in need of that run after over two months off however, and with the application of first-time blinkers, he is expected to make his presence felt at the second time of asking for his new connections.
Smart Stats
THE DARLEY LAMA - 15:53 Exeter
£19.98 - Dr Richard Newland's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers running in first time headgear
27% - Dr Richard Newland's strike rate with hurdlers running between 2m2f and up to 2m6f
Recommended bets
The Wolf - 12:33 Exeter
Luckofthedraw - 13:33 Exeter
The Darley Lama - 15:53 Exeter
Extr 22nd Nov (3m Nov Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 22 November, 12.33pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lair Du Vent
|The Wolf
|The Mighty Don
|Fado Des Brosses
|Evas Oskar
|Milanford
|Botus Fleming
Extr 22nd Nov (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 22 November, 1.33pm
|Back
|Lay
|Crossley Tender
|From The Heart
|Present Value
|Luckofthedraw
|Hes No Trouble
|Broadclyst
|Butterwick Brook
|Putdecashonthedash
|Rebel Royal
|Cobolobo
|Rathlin Rose
Extr 22nd Nov (2m5f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 22 November, 3.53pm
|Back
|Lay
|The Darley Lama
|Freddy Fanatapan
|After The Fox
|Flou Artsistique
|Kalabee
|Mystic Court
|Kingsmill Gin
|Darsi Rose
|Light Flicker
|Out By Six
|Arctic Footprint
|Hepburn
|Thirsty Farmer