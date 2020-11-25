To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday...

"...a big run is expected..."

Timeform on Muraahin

Time And Money - 15:45 Dundalk

Time And Money remains a maiden, but he has been in cracking form on the all-weather recently, finishing runner-up three times at this course before not being seen to best effect in a first-time visor last time. He raced freely and left the impression he would have benefited from a stronger gallop, and will remain of interest at this level with the cheekpieces back on.

Muraahin - 16:15 Dundalk

Muraahin has taken steps back in the right direction since joining Gavin Cromwell and he is well up to winning a race of this nature. He has been ridden by an inexperienced claimer all three starts for this yard, and shaped much better than the bare result over course and distance last time, hanging badly in the straight (would have benefited from stronger handling). A professional jockey is back on board now and a big run is expected.

Lansing - 16:45 Dundalk

Lansing remains relatively unexposed and ran a career beat when just beaten over seven furlongs at this course last time, giving best only to a well-treated sort. He has since been dropped 1 lb in the weights and is clearly up to winning races from this mark, so looks the way to go.

Stately Home - 15:15 Dundalk

£11.33 - Damian Joseph English's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting (saddles *STATELY HOME*)

Recommended bets

Time And Money - 15:45 Dundalk
Muraahin - 16:15 Dundalk
Lansing - 16:45 Dundalk

