Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday

Time And Money - 15:45 Dundalk

Time And Money remains a maiden, but he has been in cracking form on the all-weather recently, finishing runner-up three times at this course before not being seen to best effect in a first-time visor last time. He raced freely and left the impression he would have benefited from a stronger gallop, and will remain of interest at this level with the cheekpieces back on.

No. 6 (2) Time And Money (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Andrew Oliver, Ireland

Jockey: C. P. Hoban

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 68

Muraahin - 16:15 Dundalk

Muraahin has taken steps back in the right direction since joining Gavin Cromwell and he is well up to winning a race of this nature. He has been ridden by an inexperienced claimer all three starts for this yard, and shaped much better than the bare result over course and distance last time, hanging badly in the straight (would have benefited from stronger handling). A professional jockey is back on board now and a big run is expected.

No. 3 (12) Muraahin SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: G. F. Carroll

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 62

Lansing - 16:45 Dundalk

Lansing remains relatively unexposed and ran a career beat when just beaten over seven furlongs at this course last time, giving best only to a well-treated sort. He has since been dropped 1 lb in the weights and is clearly up to winning races from this mark, so looks the way to go.