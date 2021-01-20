Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday

Melliferous - 15:45 Dundalk

Illusory sets the standard in this race and looks the one that will be sent off favourite, but she is largely exposed by now and doesn't set the bar too high, so it may be worth siding with Joseph O'Brien's newcomer Melliferous. The daughter of Fastnet Rock, who is closely related to several winners, wouldn't need to be a world-beater to open her account at the first attempt and makes plenty of appeal on her debut.

No. 14 (2) Melliferous (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Cisne - 17:45 Dundalk

Cisne has a bit of a mixed pedigree, and she was hardly fancied in the betting ahead of her debut at this course nine days ago, but she belied big odds to make an encouraging start to her career, finding just one too good as she kept on for second without being unduly punished. She remains open to progress, and with John McConnell's yard in good form at present, she looks the one to be on.

No. 7 (4) Cisne (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: John McConnell, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Katiymann - 18:15 Dundalk

Katiymann hasn't won for a long time, but he ran respectably to finish a good second at this course last month, nearest at the finish, and given he has won over this course and distance in the past, he could be one worth considering. The application of first-time blinkers seemed to help him last time, so the retention of that headgear is a positive, and given Michael Halford's inmates are going through a bit of a purple patch at present, Katiymann must have a good chance.