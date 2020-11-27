Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday

Stay With Me - 16:30 Dundalk

Stay With Me remains a maiden, but bounced back to form when runner-up over course and distance nine days ago. She was only beaten a head on that occasion, going on into the lead in the straight and beaten only by one who came from much further back. Stay With Me is now 2 lb higher in the weights and is expected to go well.

No. 9 (4) Stay With Me (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Darren Bunyan, Ireland

Jockey: A. J. Slattery

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 47

Spilt Passion - 17:00 Dundalk

Spilt Passion cost €160,000 as a yearling and has shaped with plenty of encouragement in a pair of seven-furlong maidens at this course recently. She hit the frame in an interesting race last time, seeming to be caught out when the pace increased in a steadily-run affair. The step up to a mile now will help unlock further improvement and she sets a healthy standard on form.

No. 11 (16) Spilt Passion (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.5 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: G. F. Carroll

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Twilight Man - 18:30 Dundalk

Twilight Man is bred to be useful and has shown ability in a couple of starts over five furlongs so far. He was strong enough in the market against the favourite here 11 days ago, but failed to improve as expected from his debut, proving no match for the winner but pulling nicely clear of the remainder. There is more to come from him and he looks interesting.