- Trainer: Darren Bunyan, Ireland
- Jockey: A. J. Slattery
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 47
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Dundalk on Friday...
"...she sets a healthy standard on form..."
Timeform on Split Passion
Stay With Me remains a maiden, but bounced back to form when runner-up over course and distance nine days ago. She was only beaten a head on that occasion, going on into the lead in the straight and beaten only by one who came from much further back. Stay With Me is now 2 lb higher in the weights and is expected to go well.
Spilt Passion cost €160,000 as a yearling and has shaped with plenty of encouragement in a pair of seven-furlong maidens at this course recently. She hit the frame in an interesting race last time, seeming to be caught out when the pace increased in a steadily-run affair. The step up to a mile now will help unlock further improvement and she sets a healthy standard on form.
Twilight Man is bred to be useful and has shown ability in a couple of starts over five furlongs so far. He was strong enough in the market against the favourite here 11 days ago, but failed to improve as expected from his debut, proving no match for the winner but pulling nicely clear of the remainder. There is more to come from him and he looks interesting.
Smart Stat
Stay With Me - 16:30 Dundalk
£45.00 - Darren Bunyan's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
Stay With Me - 16:30 Dundalk
Spilt Passion - 17:00 Dundalk
Twilight Man - 18:30 Dundalk
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Dund 27th Nov (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 27 November, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tham Luang
|King Lenox
|Clonard Abbey
|Stay With Me
|Sand Castle
|Punters Poet
|All About Maddy
|Thekeyisnottopanic
|Aldente
|Crossguns
|Futurum Regem
|Capablanca
|Odd Venture
|Biscayne Boulevard
|Cape Agulhas
Dund 27th Nov (1m Mdn)Show Hide
Friday 27 November, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Spilt Passion
|Albedo
|Flirting Bridge
|Give Her A Squeeze
|New Moon Rising
|I Siyou Baby
|Alice Kitty
|You Owe Me Money
|Camdeboo
|Lovely Sheila
|Bader Ginsburg
|Lily Of The Glen
|The Blue Garter
|Chacha Dancer
|Calvados
|Xael
|Bynx
Dund 27th Nov (6f Mdn)Show Hide
Friday 27 November, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lets
|Twilight Man
|Hala Joud
|Smart Remark
|Olivia Valere
|Red Contender
|Colonel Sellers
|Wicklow Silver
|Mo Celita
|Bella Coaster
|Lady Kaz
|St Cianans Fire
|Madame Masson