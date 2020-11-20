To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday

Dundalk
Timeform bring you three to back at Dundalk on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Dundalk on Friday...

"...he showed enough to suggest he is up to winning a race of this nature..."

Timeform on Ratib

Ratib - 15:55 Dundalk

Ratib is well bred and shaped well in an above-average maiden over course and distance earlier this month and, while he will likely come into his own over middle distances next season, he showed enough to suggest he is up to winning a race of this nature at a mile. The form of his debut is already working out with the third winning next time and Ratib looks a sure-fire improver.

Happaugue - 17:00 Dundalk

Happaugue was in fine form at this track earlier this year, winning a couple of course and distance handicaps, and he ran well when narrowly denied after four months off back here this month. He went through the race as though still on a good mark, caught only late on by one who came from further back. There should be more to come from Happaugue and he is entitled to strip fitter also.

Pulse of Shanghai - 17:30 Dundalk

Pulse of Shanghai has looked better than ever winning his last two starts over course and distance and could have even more to offer. That looks form to be fairly positive about, beating a stable switcher and an unexposed three-year-old, and Pulse of Shanghai is fancied to complete a hat-trick.


Smart Stat

Dark Kris - 18:00 Dundalk

26% - P. J. F. Murphy's strike rate in winter

Recommended bets

Ratib - 15:55 Dundalk
Happaugue - 17:00 Dundalk
Pulse of Shanghai - 17:30 Dundalk

Dund 20th Nov (1m Mdn)

Friday 20 November, 3.55pm

Ratib
Artistic Work
Kasansay
Bear Story
Social Distance
Oh Say
Supposedtobe
Giustino
Ben Siegel
Castle Stables
Benz
Lusaka
Never Seen Before
Global Welfare
Dund 20th Nov (1m2f Hcap)

Friday 20 November, 5.00pm

Happaugue
Pachmena
Make The Switch
Gougane Barra
Crescent Lake
Convara
Gulf Of Aidan
Queen Amidala
Pulsating
Wooster
Sovereigns Bright
Undercommunication
Nibiru
First Flight
Jungle Jungle
Alhajjaj
Lizzies Song
Dund 20th Nov (7f Stks)

Friday 20 November, 5.30pm

Ediyva
Pulse Of Shanghai
Leadership Race
Acquiescent
War Hero
Jungle Cove
Mogwli
Royal Highness
Master Matt
Settle For Bay
Silverkode
Phoenix Open
Point Reyes
