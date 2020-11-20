- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Declan McDonogh
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Dundalk on Friday...
"...he showed enough to suggest he is up to winning a race of this nature..."
Timeform on Ratib
Ratib is well bred and shaped well in an above-average maiden over course and distance earlier this month and, while he will likely come into his own over middle distances next season, he showed enough to suggest he is up to winning a race of this nature at a mile. The form of his debut is already working out with the third winning next time and Ratib looks a sure-fire improver.
Happaugue was in fine form at this track earlier this year, winning a couple of course and distance handicaps, and he ran well when narrowly denied after four months off back here this month. He went through the race as though still on a good mark, caught only late on by one who came from further back. There should be more to come from Happaugue and he is entitled to strip fitter also.
Pulse of Shanghai - 17:30 Dundalk
Pulse of Shanghai has looked better than ever winning his last two starts over course and distance and could have even more to offer. That looks form to be fairly positive about, beating a stable switcher and an unexposed three-year-old, and Pulse of Shanghai is fancied to complete a hat-trick.
Smart Stat
Dark Kris - 18:00 Dundalk
26% - P. J. F. Murphy's strike rate in winter
Recommended bets
Ratib - 15:55 Dundalk
Happaugue - 17:00 Dundalk
Pulse of Shanghai - 17:30 Dundalk
