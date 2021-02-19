- Trainer: J. J. Feane, Ireland
- Jockey: K. J. Manning
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: 62
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday
Timeform highlight the three best bets from Dundalk on Friday...
"...looks well treated on the pick of last year's efforts, the best of which came over this trip, so he gets the vote to regain the winning thread."
Timeform on Big Gossey
Baltinglass Abbey - 17:00 Dundalk
Baltinglass Abbey's best performance came over this course and distance back in November, showing improved form to finish runner-up on her handicap debut, and, after a disappointing effort under similar conditions in December, she got back on track with a respectable third here last time. She is having her first outing for John Feane's yard here and is a big player on the pick of her form.
Big Gossey took a step back in the right direction when fourth at this course two weeks back, and that is form worth viewing favourably, the winner posting further improvement to deny a pair that both arrived in search of a hat-trick. Big Gossey looks well treated on the pick of last year's efforts, the best of which came over this trip, so he gets the vote to regain the winning thread.
Masalai has been running well since the turn of the year, twice shaping well over a mile before landing back-to-back victories over this course and distance on his last two outings, the application of cheekpieces really helping him get back to his best. He is clearly thriving at present and has been competitive off marks in the mid-60s in the past, so he will remain of interest as he bids for the hat-trick.
Smart Stat
GRANDMASTER FLASH - 16:30 Dundalk
2 - Joseph Patrick O'Brien's number of winners in past 5 runnings
Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer
You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
Recommended bets
Baltinglass Abbey - 17:00 Dundalk
Big Gossey - 17:30 Dundalk
Masalai - 19:30 Dundalk
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Dund 19th Feb (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 19 February, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|No Patience
|Stop On Red
|Baltinglass Abbey
|Ablah
|Betrayed
|Stribling
|Designer Cailin
Dund 19th Feb (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 19 February, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Alfredo Arcano
|War Hero
|Wonder Elzaam
|Woodrow
|Koolasice
|Big Gossey
|Eglish
|Shabaaby
|Fastman
Dund 19th Feb (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 19 February, 7.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Masalai
|St Georges Head
|Togoville
|Sunset Nova
|Characteristic
|Munfallet
|Indiana Grey
|Han Solo
|Lansing
|Namedinlockdown
|Silver St Cloud