Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday

Baltinglass Abbey - 17:00 Dundalk

Baltinglass Abbey's best performance came over this course and distance back in November, showing improved form to finish runner-up on her handicap debut, and, after a disappointing effort under similar conditions in December, she got back on track with a respectable third here last time. She is having her first outing for John Feane's yard here and is a big player on the pick of her form.

No. 4 (4) Baltinglass Abbey (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: J. J. Feane, Ireland

Jockey: K. J. Manning

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 62

Big Gossey - 17:30 Dundalk

Big Gossey took a step back in the right direction when fourth at this course two weeks back, and that is form worth viewing favourably, the winner posting further improvement to deny a pair that both arrived in search of a hat-trick. Big Gossey looks well treated on the pick of last year's efforts, the best of which came over this trip, so he gets the vote to regain the winning thread.

No. 7 (8) Big Gossey (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Charles O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Sheehy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 85

Masalai - 19:30 Dundalk

Masalai has been running well since the turn of the year, twice shaping well over a mile before landing back-to-back victories over this course and distance on his last two outings, the application of cheekpieces really helping him get back to his best. He is clearly thriving at present and has been competitive off marks in the mid-60s in the past, so he will remain of interest as he bids for the hat-trick.