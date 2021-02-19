To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday

"...looks well treated on the pick of last year's efforts, the best of which came over this trip, so he gets the vote to regain the winning thread."

Timeform on Big Gossey

Baltinglass Abbey - 17:00 Dundalk

Baltinglass Abbey's best performance came over this course and distance back in November, showing improved form to finish runner-up on her handicap debut, and, after a disappointing effort under similar conditions in December, she got back on track with a respectable third here last time. She is having her first outing for John Feane's yard here and is a big player on the pick of her form.

Big Gossey - 17:30 Dundalk

Big Gossey took a step back in the right direction when fourth at this course two weeks back, and that is form worth viewing favourably, the winner posting further improvement to deny a pair that both arrived in search of a hat-trick. Big Gossey looks well treated on the pick of last year's efforts, the best of which came over this trip, so he gets the vote to regain the winning thread.

Masalai - 19:30 Dundalk

Masalai has been running well since the turn of the year, twice shaping well over a mile before landing back-to-back victories over this course and distance on his last two outings, the application of cheekpieces really helping him get back to his best. He is clearly thriving at present and has been competitive off marks in the mid-60s in the past, so he will remain of interest as he bids for the hat-trick.

Smart Stat

GRANDMASTER FLASH - 16:30 Dundalk
2 - Joseph Patrick O'Brien's number of winners in past 5 runnings

