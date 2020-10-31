Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Down Royal on Saturday

Quilixios - 12:40 Down Royal

Gordon Elliott enjoyed a fantastic day here on Friday and can get off to the best possible start with his unbeaten Quilixios. He was a wide-margin winner on his sole start for Francois Nicolle in France, and landed the odds with the minimum of fuss on debut for new connections at Punchestown earlier this month. He looks set to take high rank in this division and is fully expected to defy a double penalty.

No. 1 Quilixios SBK 1/10 EXC 1.11 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 3

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Chris's Dream - 14:25 Down Royal

A fascinating renewal of this Grade 1, and it could pay to side with Chris's Dream who made great strides last term. He won the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan and followed up in the Red Mills Chase at Gowran, before seemingly not getting home in the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival. He appeals as the sort to go on again this year and this bare three miles is likely to prove ideal.

No. 3 Chris's Dream (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Robbie Power

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Easy Game - 15:00 Down Royal

A fascinating clash between Easy Game and Samcro. The latter sets the standard judged on his success in the Marsh Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but preference is for Easy Game, who has improved since switched to fences and he jumped with pinpoint accuracy when landing a Grade 2 at Gowran by seven lengths last time. With race-fitness on his side, the six-year-old should take some stopping.