Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Down Royal on Saturday

Delta Work
The Grade 1 Champion Chase takes place at Down Royal on Saturdayy

Timeform select the three best bets at Down Royal on Saturday...

"He looks set to take high rank in this division..."

Timeform on Quilixios

Quilixios - 12:40 Down Royal

Gordon Elliott enjoyed a fantastic day here on Friday and can get off to the best possible start with his unbeaten Quilixios. He was a wide-margin winner on his sole start for Francois Nicolle in France, and landed the odds with the minimum of fuss on debut for new connections at Punchestown earlier this month. He looks set to take high rank in this division and is fully expected to defy a double penalty.

Chris's Dream - 14:25 Down Royal

A fascinating renewal of this Grade 1, and it could pay to side with Chris's Dream who made great strides last term. He won the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan and followed up in the Red Mills Chase at Gowran, before seemingly not getting home in the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival. He appeals as the sort to go on again this year and this bare three miles is likely to prove ideal.

Easy Game - 15:00 Down Royal

A fascinating clash between Easy Game and Samcro. The latter sets the standard judged on his success in the Marsh Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but preference is for Easy Game, who has improved since switched to fences and he jumped with pinpoint accuracy when landing a Grade 2 at Gowran by seven lengths last time. With race-fitness on his side, the six-year-old should take some stopping.

Smart Stat

Quilixios - 12:40 Down Royal

3 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 8 runnings

Recommended bets

Quilixios - 12:40 Down Royal
Chris's Dream - 14:25 Down Royal
Easy Game - 15:00 Down Royal

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app

DownR 31st Oct (2m Hrd)

Saturday 31 October, 12.40pm

Quilixios
Varna Gold
Na Caith Tobac
Anjician
DownR 31st Oct (3m Chs)

Saturday 31 October, 2.25pm

Delta Work
Chriss Dream
Presenting Percy
The Storyteller
Tout Est Permis
Balko Des Flos
Alpha Des Obeaux
Snow Falcon
Ravenhill
DownR 31st Oct (2m3f Chs)

Saturday 31 October, 3.00pm

Easy Game
Samcro
Battleoverdoyen
Sizing Pottsie
Yaha Fizz
