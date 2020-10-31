- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
- Jockey: J. W. Kennedy
- Age: 3
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Down Royal on Saturday
Timeform select the three best bets at Down Royal on Saturday...
"He looks set to take high rank in this division..."
Timeform on Quilixios
Gordon Elliott enjoyed a fantastic day here on Friday and can get off to the best possible start with his unbeaten Quilixios. He was a wide-margin winner on his sole start for Francois Nicolle in France, and landed the odds with the minimum of fuss on debut for new connections at Punchestown earlier this month. He looks set to take high rank in this division and is fully expected to defy a double penalty.
Chris's Dream - 14:25 Down Royal
A fascinating renewal of this Grade 1, and it could pay to side with Chris's Dream who made great strides last term. He won the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan and followed up in the Red Mills Chase at Gowran, before seemingly not getting home in the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival. He appeals as the sort to go on again this year and this bare three miles is likely to prove ideal.
A fascinating clash between Easy Game and Samcro. The latter sets the standard judged on his success in the Marsh Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but preference is for Easy Game, who has improved since switched to fences and he jumped with pinpoint accuracy when landing a Grade 2 at Gowran by seven lengths last time. With race-fitness on his side, the six-year-old should take some stopping.
Smart Stat
Quilixios - 12:40 Down Royal
3 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 8 runnings
Recommended bets
Quilixios - 12:40 Down Royal
Chris's Dream - 14:25 Down Royal
Easy Game - 15:00 Down Royal
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app
DownR 31st Oct (2m Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 31 October, 12.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Quilixios
|Varna Gold
|Na Caith Tobac
|Anjician
DownR 31st Oct (3m Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 31 October, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Delta Work
|Chriss Dream
|Presenting Percy
|The Storyteller
|Tout Est Permis
|Balko Des Flos
|Alpha Des Obeaux
|Snow Falcon
|Ravenhill
DownR 31st Oct (2m3f Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 31 October, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Easy Game
|Samcro
|Battleoverdoyen
|Sizing Pottsie
|Yaha Fizz