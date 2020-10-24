Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Doncaster on Saturday

Just Frank - 13:45 Doncaster

Just Frank steps up into listed company now, but he has improved with each run this season, and looked potentially smart when winning a valuable sales race at Newmarket last time. That win came on heavy ground, so likely soft conditions here won't be a problem, and he is a confident selection to complete a hat-trick.

No. 3 (3) Just Frank SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Les Eyre

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Wembley - 14:55 Doncaster

Wembley sets a lofty standard on form, his second place finishes in the National Stakes and Dewhurst Stakes on his last two starts putting him clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. On both occasions Wembley strongly left the impression he would be well suited by the step up to a mile - something his pedigree suggests will suit, too - and his rivals will have to improve significantly to beat him.

No. 9 (6) Wembley (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

It Had To Be You - 16:40 Doncaster

The one who appeals most is the unexposed It Had To Be You, who made a very encouraging debut for this yard when going close at Musselburgh last month. That was his first run for 11 months, proving his ability is intact and only giving best late on to a rival scoring for the third time since the restart. It Had To Be You is entitled to strip fitter for that and he looks well handicapped.