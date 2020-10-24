- Trainer: Les Eyre
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Doncaster on Saturday
Timeform select the three best bets at Doncaster on Saturday...
"...his rivals will have to improve significantly to beat him..."
Timeform on Wembley
Just Frank steps up into listed company now, but he has improved with each run this season, and looked potentially smart when winning a valuable sales race at Newmarket last time. That win came on heavy ground, so likely soft conditions here won't be a problem, and he is a confident selection to complete a hat-trick.
Wembley sets a lofty standard on form, his second place finishes in the National Stakes and Dewhurst Stakes on his last two starts putting him clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. On both occasions Wembley strongly left the impression he would be well suited by the step up to a mile - something his pedigree suggests will suit, too - and his rivals will have to improve significantly to beat him.
It Had To Be You - 16:40 Doncaster
The one who appeals most is the unexposed It Had To Be You, who made a very encouraging debut for this yard when going close at Musselburgh last month. That was his first run for 11 months, proving his ability is intact and only giving best late on to a rival scoring for the third time since the restart. It Had To Be You is entitled to strip fitter for that and he looks well handicapped.
Smart Stat
Wembley - 14:55 Doncaster
4 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Just Frank - 13:45 Doncaster
Wembley - 14:55 Doncaster
It Had To Be You - 16:40 Doncaster
Donc 24th Oct (6f Listed Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 24 October, 1.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Just Frank
|Zamaani
|Lipizzaner
|Helmont
|Shark Two One
|Intrusive
Donc 24th Oct (1m Grp1)Show Hide
Saturday 24 October, 2.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wembley
|One Ruler
|King Vega
|Megallan
|State Of Rest
|Mac Swiney
|Baradar
|Cobh
|Emperor Supreme
Donc 24th Oct (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 24 October, 4.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Erich Bloch
|Soaring Star
|Zip
|It Had To Be You
|Ice Lord
|Right Action
|Glasvegas
|Crantock Bay
|Flying Pursuit
|Lucky Louie
|Nearly A Gonna
|Samphire Coast