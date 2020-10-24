To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Doncaster on Saturday

Doncaster
There is Group 1 action at Doncaster on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets at Doncaster on Saturday...

"...his rivals will have to improve significantly to beat him..."

Timeform on Wembley

Just Frank - 13:45 Doncaster

Just Frank steps up into listed company now, but he has improved with each run this season, and looked potentially smart when winning a valuable sales race at Newmarket last time. That win came on heavy ground, so likely soft conditions here won't be a problem, and he is a confident selection to complete a hat-trick.

Wembley - 14:55 Doncaster

Wembley sets a lofty standard on form, his second place finishes in the National Stakes and Dewhurst Stakes on his last two starts putting him clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. On both occasions Wembley strongly left the impression he would be well suited by the step up to a mile - something his pedigree suggests will suit, too - and his rivals will have to improve significantly to beat him.

It Had To Be You - 16:40 Doncaster

The one who appeals most is the unexposed It Had To Be You, who made a very encouraging debut for this yard when going close at Musselburgh last month. That was his first run for 11 months, proving his ability is intact and only giving best late on to a rival scoring for the third time since the restart. It Had To Be You is entitled to strip fitter for that and he looks well handicapped.

Smart Stat

Wembley - 14:55 Doncaster

4 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Donc 24th Oct (6f Listed Stks)

Saturday 24 October, 1.45pm

Just Frank
Zamaani
Lipizzaner
Helmont
Shark Two One
Intrusive
Donc 24th Oct (1m Grp1)

Saturday 24 October, 2.55pm

Wembley
One Ruler
King Vega
Megallan
State Of Rest
Mac Swiney
Baradar
Cobh
Emperor Supreme
Donc 24th Oct (7f Hcap)

Saturday 24 October, 4.40pm

Erich Bloch
Soaring Star
Zip
It Had To Be You
Ice Lord
Right Action
Glasvegas
Crantock Bay
Flying Pursuit
Lucky Louie
Nearly A Gonna
Samphire Coast
