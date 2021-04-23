To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Doncaster on Friday

Horses running at Doncaster
There's a good card at Doncaster on Friday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Doncaster on Friday.

"...If she can translate that form to turf she should win this off her reduced mark..."

Timeform on Lasting Legacy

Popmaster - 14:15 Doncaster

Popmaster looked a good prospect when winning both starts as a juvenile and he has shown even better form in defeat this season. His lack of experience against more battle-hardened types proved decisive when third on his reappearance at Lingfield. That is a strong piece of form, however, and he backed up that positive performance with a good second at Pontefract, proving himself equally effective on turf as on Polytrack. He was only collared close home at Pontefract and can gain compensation here.

Clegane - 16:00 Doncaster

Clegane shaped with some promise on her debut for Stuart Williams when fifth at Chelmsford and she built on that to get off the mark at Lingfield, finding plenty to get up close home after being forced wide entering the straight. Clegane looked unlucky not to follow up at the same course last time as she was last early in the straight and had to pick her way through the field, but she kept on strongly to finish runner-up. That effort showed she is still on an upward curve and has more to offer for this yard.

Lasting Legacy - 16:30 Doncaster

Lasting Legacy has produced her best efforts on the all-weather but she hasn't had many goes on turf and could prove well handicapped on this surface, able to compete off a much lower mark. She has certainly been in good form on the all-weather, and arrives on the back of an excellent second to Pholas who subsequently won on Finals Day at Lingfield. If she can translate that form to turf she should win this off her reduced mark, and she's worth chancing.

Smart Stat

Margaret Dumont - 15:25 Doncaster
£68.11 - Hugo Palmer's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip

Recommended bets

Back Popmaster @ 2.47/5 in the 14:15 at Doncaster
Back Clegane @ 3.259/4 in the 16:00 at Doncaster
Back Lasting Legacy @ 5.24/1 in the 16:30 at Doncaster

Bet slip

Close

