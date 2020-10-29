Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Indian Pursuit - 17:00 Chelmsford

Indian Pursuit produced his best effort for a while when second over this course and distance on Saturday, narrowly missing out on ending his long losing run. He was produced to lead early in the straight but couldn't repel the winner's late run, ultimately going down by a neck. The quick turnaround here is a slight concern, but he can race from the same mark and looks to hold sound claims of going one place better if arriving in the same sort of form.

No. 6 (9) Indian Pursuit (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.6 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 52

Kodimoor - 19:00 Chelmsford

Kodimoor wasn't seen to best effect when down the field at Ayr three weeks ago, doing too much too soon in the testing conditions. He had been in good form prior to that, hitting the frame in three successive starts, and the balance of his form suggests he is still on a good mark. He can take advantage of the drop in grade to end a losing run stretching back to July 2019.

No. 8 (3) Kodimoor (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Mark Walford

Jockey: Paula Muir

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 46

Pax Britannica - 20:00 Chelmsford

Pax Britannica was strong in the betting and duly showed improved form to get off the mark at Wolverhampton last time. Settling much better than she had the time before, she picked her way through runners in the straight to land the spoils by half a length, perhaps value for extra given how the race developed. She may yet have more to offer, especially now stepping up further in trip, and the fact she escapes a penalty here suggests she really ought to take all the beating under Oisin Murphy.