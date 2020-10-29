- Trainer: John Quinn
- Jockey: Jason Hart
- Age: 7
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: 52
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday
Timeform select the three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday evening...
"...showed improved form to get off the mark at Wolverhampton last time..."
Timeform on Pax Britannica
Indian Pursuit - 17:00 Chelmsford
Indian Pursuit produced his best effort for a while when second over this course and distance on Saturday, narrowly missing out on ending his long losing run. He was produced to lead early in the straight but couldn't repel the winner's late run, ultimately going down by a neck. The quick turnaround here is a slight concern, but he can race from the same mark and looks to hold sound claims of going one place better if arriving in the same sort of form.
Kodimoor wasn't seen to best effect when down the field at Ayr three weeks ago, doing too much too soon in the testing conditions. He had been in good form prior to that, hitting the frame in three successive starts, and the balance of his form suggests he is still on a good mark. He can take advantage of the drop in grade to end a losing run stretching back to July 2019.
Pax Britannica - 20:00 Chelmsford
Pax Britannica was strong in the betting and duly showed improved form to get off the mark at Wolverhampton last time. Settling much better than she had the time before, she picked her way through runners in the straight to land the spoils by half a length, perhaps value for extra given how the race developed. She may yet have more to offer, especially now stepping up further in trip, and the fact she escapes a penalty here suggests she really ought to take all the beating under Oisin Murphy.
Smart Stat
LOVE DREAMS - 18:00 Chelmsford
£53.62 - Michael Blake's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting
Recommended bets
Indian Pursuit - 17:00 Chelmsford
Kodimoor - 19:00 Chelmsford
Pax Britannica - 20:00 Chelmsford
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app
ChelmC 29th Oct (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 29 October, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Indian Pursuit
|Solar Park
|Leo Minor
|Edge Of The Bay
|Dubai Paradise
|Sir Hector
|Starchant
|Poppy Jag
|Liscahann
|Dollywaggon Pike
ChelmC 29th Oct (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 29 October, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pope Gregory
|Rockesbury
|Farewell Kiss
|Kodimoor
|Flippance
|Irish Times
|Trust Me
|Nightswimming
|Pure Purfection
|Santorini Sal
ChelmC 29th Oct (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 29 October, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pax Britannica
|Flying Standard
|Abound
|Arietta
|Social City
|Calvinist
|Bird To Love
|Wildomar
|Hidden Pearl
|Heron
|Lady Alexandria
|Pass Card
|Sukie Two