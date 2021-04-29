Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Tippy Toes - 17:10 Chelmsford

Tippy Toes showed plenty of ability when second on her debut at Beverley earlier this month, making the running and sticking to her task well to be beaten only three and a quarter lengths. That form sets a solid standard in this line-up, while the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is likely to improve with that experience under her belt. Therefore, this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark at the second attempt, for all that several of the newcomers have interesting claims on paper.

No. 8 (6) Tippy Toes SBK 6/4 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

Happy Romance - 18:40 Chelmsford

Happy Romance, who holds Group 1 entries for Richard Hannon, might have been a bit disappointing in the Fred Darling at Newbury last time, but she can return to winning ways dropping down to listed company and returning to the more suitable trip of six furlongs. She finished much closer to the Fred Darling winner Alcohol Free when fourth in the Cheveley Park last year and had beaten that filly in the Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury the time before. That was one of four successes last year for Happy Romance under regular partner Sean Levey.

No. 1 (8) Happy Romance (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

The Bay Warrior - 19:45 Chelmsford

Oisin Murphy has a 20% strike rate at Chelmsford and looks an interesting booking for Mark Usher's front-runner The Bay Warrior in this handicap over a mile and a quarter. The Bay Warrior had been tried over longer trips earlier this year but ran his best race over a similar distance to today's at Wolverhampton last time when collared only by a very well handicapped winner and pulling five lengths clear of the third. He's capable of going one better here.