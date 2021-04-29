To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Chelmsford on Thursday evening

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday.

"Oisin Murphy has a 20% strike rate at Chelmsford and looks an interesting booking for Mark Usher’s front-runner..."

Timeform on The Bay Warrior

Tippy Toes - 17:10 Chelmsford

Tippy Toes showed plenty of ability when second on her debut at Beverley earlier this month, making the running and sticking to her task well to be beaten only three and a quarter lengths. That form sets a solid standard in this line-up, while the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is likely to improve with that experience under her belt. Therefore, this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark at the second attempt, for all that several of the newcomers have interesting claims on paper.

Happy Romance - 18:40 Chelmsford

Happy Romance, who holds Group 1 entries for Richard Hannon, might have been a bit disappointing in the Fred Darling at Newbury last time, but she can return to winning ways dropping down to listed company and returning to the more suitable trip of six furlongs. She finished much closer to the Fred Darling winner Alcohol Free when fourth in the Cheveley Park last year and had beaten that filly in the Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury the time before. That was one of four successes last year for Happy Romance under regular partner Sean Levey.

The Bay Warrior - 19:45 Chelmsford

Oisin Murphy has a 20% strike rate at Chelmsford and looks an interesting booking for Mark Usher's front-runner The Bay Warrior in this handicap over a mile and a quarter. The Bay Warrior had been tried over longer trips earlier this year but ran his best race over a similar distance to today's at Wolverhampton last time when collared only by a very well handicapped winner and pulling five lengths clear of the third. He's capable of going one better here.


Smart Stat

THE BAY WARRIOR - 19:45 Chelmsford
20% - Oisin Murphy's strike rate at Chelmsford

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Tippy Toes @2.47/5 in the 17:10 at Chelmsford
Back Happy Romance @3.55 in the 18:40 at Chelmsford
Back The Bay Warrior @3.185/40 in the 19:45 at Chelmsford

Chelmsford City 29th Apr (5f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 April, 5.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Barging Thru
Tippy Toes
King Of Speed
Lady Fanfare
Danger Close
Established
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 29th Apr (6f Listed)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 April, 6.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Happy Romance
Chocoya
On My Way
Rosie Powers
Shes So Nice
Mishal Star
Dense Star
Silent Queen
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 29th Apr (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 April, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
The Bay Warrior
Final Fantasy
Complexo
Blue Beret
Doonbeg Farmer
Blue Galaxy
Silver Screen Star
Forza Del Destino
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles