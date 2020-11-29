- Trainer: Sue Smith
- Jockey: Sam Coltherd
- Age: 8
- Weight: 10st 7lbs
- OR: 101
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Carlisle on Sunday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Carlisle on Sunday...
"...this looks a good enough opening for him to get off the mark."
Timeform on Guardino
Bobndave - 12:10 Carlisle
Bobndave is nothing if not consistent, hitting the frame in each of his five runs last season, and he shaped well on his return to action at Hexham recently, probably in need of the run but travelling better than most for the majority of the contest, headed before last and just no extra in the run-in. His mark appeals as a good one, having dropped a handy 2 lb for his latest run, and he has to be taken seriously on these sort of terms.
Rath An Iuir - 14:50 Carlisle
Rath An Iuir created a good impression on his chasing debut here recently, battling well to hold off the runner-up, whilst really catching the eye with a bold round of jumping. His background was always that of a better chaser than hurdler, and he looks to have all the tools to make a smart staying novice. This step back up in trip will suit, and he has a good chance on form.
Guardino - 15:22 Carlisle
Aviewtosea's second here last month sets the form standard, and a repeat of that effort should see him go close, but newcomer Guardino could prove above average, and given the current form of Ben Pauling's yard, he gets the vote to make a winning debut under Rules. An Authorized gelding, Guardino cost £170,000 after finishing runner-up on his sole start in Irish points, and this looks a good enough opening for him to get off the mark.
Smart Stat
GUARDINO - 15:22 Carlisle
£40.62 - Ben Pauling's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants
Recommended bets
Bobndave - 12:10 Carlisle
Rath An Iuir – 14:50 Carlisle
Guardino – 15:22 Carlisle
