Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Carlisle on Sunday

Bobndave - 12:10 Carlisle

Bobndave is nothing if not consistent, hitting the frame in each of his five runs last season, and he shaped well on his return to action at Hexham recently, probably in need of the run but travelling better than most for the majority of the contest, headed before last and just no extra in the run-in. His mark appeals as a good one, having dropped a handy 2 lb for his latest run, and he has to be taken seriously on these sort of terms.

No. 10 Bobndave (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Sue Smith

Jockey: Sam Coltherd

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 101

Rath An Iuir - 14:50 Carlisle

Rath An Iuir created a good impression on his chasing debut here recently, battling well to hold off the runner-up, whilst really catching the eye with a bold round of jumping. His background was always that of a better chaser than hurdler, and he looks to have all the tools to make a smart staying novice. This step back up in trip will suit, and he has a good chance on form.

No. 2 Rath An Iuir (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Rose Dobbin

Jockey: Conor O'Farrell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 129

Guardino - 15:22 Carlisle

Aviewtosea's second here last month sets the form standard, and a repeat of that effort should see him go close, but newcomer Guardino could prove above average, and given the current form of Ben Pauling's yard, he gets the vote to make a winning debut under Rules. An Authorized gelding, Guardino cost £170,000 after finishing runner-up on his sole start in Irish points, and this looks a good enough opening for him to get off the mark.