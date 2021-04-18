To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ayr on Sunday

Ayr jumps action
Timeform bring you three to back at Ayr on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ayr on Sunday.

"...he promises to do better still over fences..."

Timeform on Five Star Getaway

King d'Argent - 13:15 Ayr

King d'Argent has done nothing but progress over fences, winning all three of his completed starts in this sphere, and judged by his latest success at Warwick, he may still be ahead of his mark following a 9 lb rise. He has been found another small field here and could dominate.

Five Star Getaway - 13:50 - Ayr

An ultra-competitive handicap featuring a host of last-time-out winners, notably Five Star Getaway. Christian Williams' charge is rising up the handicap fast, defying a 15 lb rise in the weights to complete a hat-trick at Haydock recently, again doing so with a real swagger. The handicapper has reacted again, but he promises to do better still over fences and is fancied to continue his winning sequence.

Dingo Dollar - 15:35 Ayr

Title-chasing Brian Hughes steps in for the ride on Dingo Dollar, with Ryan Mania staying loyal to his Cheltenham hero Vintage Clouds, and he can build on his comfortable Newcastle win and make it two from two since joining Sandy Thomson. He remains well handicapped on the pick of his form and should be suited by this test. In a race which may be dominated by Scottish-trained horses, the chief threats can come from the ultra-consistent Aye Right and Midlands National second Mighty Thunder.

Smart Stat

Thyme White - 14:25 Ayr

27% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Recommended bets

Back King d'Argent @ 2.588/5 in the 13:15 at Ayr
BackFive Star Getaway @ 5.69/2 in the 13:50 at Ayr
Back Dingo Dollar @ 12.5 in the 15:35 at Ayr

