Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ayr on Sunday

King d'Argent - 13:15 Ayr

King d'Argent has done nothing but progress over fences, winning all three of his completed starts in this sphere, and judged by his latest success at Warwick, he may still be ahead of his mark following a 9 lb rise. He has been found another small field here and could dominate.

Five Star Getaway - 13:50 - Ayr

An ultra-competitive handicap featuring a host of last-time-out winners, notably Five Star Getaway. Christian Williams' charge is rising up the handicap fast, defying a 15 lb rise in the weights to complete a hat-trick at Haydock recently, again doing so with a real swagger. The handicapper has reacted again, but he promises to do better still over fences and is fancied to continue his winning sequence.

Dingo Dollar - 15:35 Ayr

Title-chasing Brian Hughes steps in for the ride on Dingo Dollar, with Ryan Mania staying loyal to his Cheltenham hero Vintage Clouds, and he can build on his comfortable Newcastle win and make it two from two since joining Sandy Thomson. He remains well handicapped on the pick of his form and should be suited by this test. In a race which may be dominated by Scottish-trained horses, the chief threats can come from the ultra-consistent Aye Right and Midlands National second Mighty Thunder.