- Trainer: Gary Moore
- Jockey: Jamie Moore
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 2lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ascot on Sunday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Ascot on Sunday.
"He now enters handicaps from a potentially lenient mark..."
Timeform on Royaume Uni
Sopran Thor showed improved form when finding only one too good on handicap debut at Sandown last month, and progressed again when filling the same position over the same course and distance last time. He seems to be getting the hang of things now and could get an easy lead here, so is fancied to deservedly break his duck.
Funambule Sivola - 14:10 Ascot
Funambule Sivola has made a very bright start to his chase career, winning three of his five starts, making the most of a good opportunity when making all at Chepstow last time. Conditions will be different here, but he had plenty in hand, represents a bang in-form yard, and is taken to defy the handicapper again. Monsieur Lecoq has scope based on hurdle form, and looks the one for the forecast.
Royaume Uni improved on his previous efforts over hurdles when hitting the frame in a novice hurdle at Kempton last week whilst leaving the impression there's a fair bit better to come yet. He now enters handicaps from a potentially lenient mark.
Smart Stat
Funambule Sivola - 14:10 Ascot
20% - Venetia Williams's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f
Ascot 28th Mar (2m3f Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 28 March, 1.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cascova
|Manvers House
|Sopran Thor
|Seinesational
Ascot 28th Mar (2m1f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 28 March, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Funambule Sivola
|Monsieur Lecoq
|Rikoboy
Ascot 28th Mar (1m7f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 28 March, 2.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Royaume Uni
|Iron Heart
|Siroco Jo
|First Impression
|Tinnahalla
|Leylak
|Herbiers
|Overpriced Mixer
|Balkardy
|Naizagai
|Global Agreement
|Burgundy Man
|Pyramid Place
|Marta Des Mottes