Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ascot on Sunday

Sopran Thor - 13:35 Ascot

Sopran Thor showed improved form when finding only one too good on handicap debut at Sandown last month, and progressed again when filling the same position over the same course and distance last time. He seems to be getting the hang of things now and could get an easy lead here, so is fancied to deservedly break his duck.

No. 4 Sopran Thor (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Funambule Sivola - 14:10 Ascot

Funambule Sivola has made a very bright start to his chase career, winning three of his five starts, making the most of a good opportunity when making all at Chepstow last time. Conditions will be different here, but he had plenty in hand, represents a bang in-form yard, and is taken to defy the handicapper again. Monsieur Lecoq has scope based on hurdle form, and looks the one for the forecast.

No. 1 Funambule Sivola (Fr) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 141

Royaume Uni - 14:45 Ascot

Royaume Uni improved on his previous efforts over hurdles when hitting the frame in a novice hurdle at Kempton last week whilst leaving the impression there's a fair bit better to come yet. He now enters handicaps from a potentially lenient mark.