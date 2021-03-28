Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ascot on Sunday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Sopran Thor - 13:35 Ascot

Sopran Thor showed improved form when finding only one too good on handicap debut at Sandown last month, and progressed again when filling the same position over the same course and distance last time. He seems to be getting the hang of things now and could get an easy lead here, so is fancied to deservedly break his duck.

Funambule Sivola - 14:10 Ascot

Funambule Sivola has made a very bright start to his chase career, winning three of his five starts, making the most of a good opportunity when making all at Chepstow last time. Conditions will be different here, but he had plenty in hand, represents a bang in-form yard, and is taken to defy the handicapper again. Monsieur Lecoq has scope based on hurdle form, and looks the one for the forecast.

Royaume Uni - 14:45 Ascot

Royaume Uni improved on his previous efforts over hurdles when hitting the frame in a novice hurdle at Kempton last week whilst leaving the impression there's a fair bit better to come yet. He now enters handicaps from a potentially lenient mark.

Smart Stat

Funambule Sivola - 14:10 Ascot

20% - Venetia Williams's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

Recommended bets

Sopran Thor - 13:35 Ascot
Funambule Sivola - 14:10 Ascot
Royaume Uni - 14:45 Ascot

