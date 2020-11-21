To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Free Bet Drop advert
Free Bet Drop advert
Free Bet Drop advert
Free Bet Drop advert

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ascot on Saturday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Ascot on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ascot on Saturday...

"...showed high-class form last season, winning a couple of Grade 2s..."

Timeform on Real Steel

Southfield Harvest - 12:20 Ascot

Southfield Harvest was value for extra when last seen getting off the mark over hurdles at Ludlow in February, overcoming the run of the race to win comfortably by a length and a quarter. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further progress on the cards, he is fancied to defy a penalty to follow up on his reappearance, representing the Paul Nicholls yard that continues in red-hot form (22 winners in the last 14 days).

Demachine - 12:55 Ascot

Lightly raced and progressive over hurdles, Demachine surpassed that form at the first attempt over fences at Uttoxeter last month, keeping going well to land the spoils by four and a half lengths from Morning Vicar, who advertised the strength of that form when winning his next start at Newbury. Demachine has a 10 lb hike in the weights to contend with in his follow-up bid, but he seems sure to go on improving and is fancied to prove equal to the task.

Real Steel - 14:05 Ascot

Paul Nicholls has dominated this Grade 2 in recent years, winning six of the last 10 renewals. He saddles half the four-runner field this time, with Real Steel, a new recruit to the stable, representing his best chance. Real Steel showed high-class form last season, winning a couple of Grade 2s and then running a blinder when a non-staying sixth in the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival. Despite the numbers, this is a competitive, high-quality race for Real Steel to be starting out in, but it would be a surprise were lack of fitness an issue.


Smart Stat

REAL STEEL - 14:05 Ascot
6 - Paul Nicholls' number of winners in the past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Southfield Harvest - 12:20 Ascot
Demachine - 12:55 Ascot
Real Steel - 14:05 Ascot

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Ascot 21st Nov (2m5f Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 21 November, 12.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Southfield Harvest
Shang Tang
Exodela
Greenrock Abbey
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ascot 21st Nov (3m Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 21 November, 12.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Demachine
Young Bull
Hold That Taught
Go Whatever
Salty Boy
Minella Bobo
Ivilnoble
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ascot 21st Nov (2m5f Grd2 Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 21 November, 2.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Imperial Aura
Real Steel
Itchy Feet
Black Corton
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles