Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ascot on Saturday

Southfield Harvest - 12:20 Ascot

Southfield Harvest was value for extra when last seen getting off the mark over hurdles at Ludlow in February, overcoming the run of the race to win comfortably by a length and a quarter. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further progress on the cards, he is fancied to defy a penalty to follow up on his reappearance, representing the Paul Nicholls yard that continues in red-hot form (22 winners in the last 14 days).

No. 2 Southfield Harvest SBK 10/11 EXC 1.95 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Demachine - 12:55 Ascot

Lightly raced and progressive over hurdles, Demachine surpassed that form at the first attempt over fences at Uttoxeter last month, keeping going well to land the spoils by four and a half lengths from Morning Vicar, who advertised the strength of that form when winning his next start at Newbury. Demachine has a 10 lb hike in the weights to contend with in his follow-up bid, but he seems sure to go on improving and is fancied to prove equal to the task.

No. 3 Demachine (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Kerry Lee

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 132

Real Steel - 14:05 Ascot

Paul Nicholls has dominated this Grade 2 in recent years, winning six of the last 10 renewals. He saddles half the four-runner field this time, with Real Steel, a new recruit to the stable, representing his best chance. Real Steel showed high-class form last season, winning a couple of Grade 2s and then running a blinder when a non-staying sixth in the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival. Despite the numbers, this is a competitive, high-quality race for Real Steel to be starting out in, but it would be a surprise were lack of fitness an issue.