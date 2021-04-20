- Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton
Daily Racing Multiple: Two Yarmouth selections for Tuesday double
Alan previews the action at Yarmouth on Tuesday with a decent priced double to consider...
"She was held up there in a race where it paid to be handy and she got caught out, but previously she had been up with the pace when winning at Newcastle - and she was a little bit keen."
Eve ready to come in from the cold
15:00 Yarmouth - Back Coldstream
Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton is a bit cold at the moment as she is without a winner from her last 23 runners sent out, but I am hoping she can snap that with Coldstream.
He was green at Chelmsford before running reasonably well behind the smart Sea The Shells at Wolverhampton last time - and that race has worked out with the second and third both running well subsequently.
Up in trip with his handicap debut, he can build on that.
Canyon to go better if switch to front-running tactics
17:15 Yarmouth - Back Tenaya Canyon
I prefer a front-runner at Yarmouth and I am hoping Ed Walker's Tenaya Canyon will revert to being up with the pace after her recent second at Lingfield.
She was held up in a contest where it paid to be handy, unfortunately she got caught out and stayed on too late, but previously she had been up with the pace when winning at Newcastle - going up with the speed if a little keen.
There was support too on the Sportsbook into 11/4 this morning.
Daily Racing Multiple P and L
April 2021:
Multiples -5.92
Single and each-way bets -20.65
March 2021:
Multiples -20.15
Single and each-way bets +19.55
Recommended bets
Back Coldstream in the 15:00 at Yarmouth @ 7.06/1
Back Tenaya Canyon in the 17:15 at Yarmouth @ 3.814/5
