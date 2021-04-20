Daily Racing Multiple: Two Yarmouth selections for Tuesday double

Eve ready to come in from the cold

15:00 Yarmouth - Back Coldstream

No. 1 (3) Coldstream (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton

Jockey: Charles Bishop

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 71

Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton is a bit cold at the moment as she is without a winner from her last 23 runners sent out, but I am hoping she can snap that with Coldstream.

He was green at Chelmsford before running reasonably well behind the smart Sea The Shells at Wolverhampton last time - and that race has worked out with the second and third both running well subsequently.

Up in trip with his handicap debut, he can build on that.

Canyon to go better if switch to front-running tactics

17:15 Yarmouth - Back Tenaya Canyon

No. 8 (11) Tenaya Canyon SBK 11/4 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Edward Greatrex

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 79

I prefer a front-runner at Yarmouth and I am hoping Ed Walker's Tenaya Canyon will revert to being up with the pace after her recent second at Lingfield.

She was held up in a contest where it paid to be handy, unfortunately she got caught out and stayed on too late, but previously she had been up with the pace when winning at Newcastle - going up with the speed if a little keen.

There was support too on the Sportsbook into 11/4 this morning.