Daily Racing Multiple: Two for a 69/1 Sandown Saturday double

Presente could be a gift

15:40 Sandown - Back El Presente

No. 3 El Presente SBK 10/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 147

Trainer Kim Bailey identified the Bet365 Gold Cup immediately for El Presente following his victory at Wincanton in the Badger Beers. That was back in November so he's had a fair break since, but he won that in the style of a progressive horse.

He took his career record to 4-9 over fences and as Bailey describes him; he is tremendously agile and a fine jumper.

Fast ground suits so we have no worries with the drying conditions and jockey David Bass is likely to have him up in the firing line. Although he has been a drifter on the Sportsbook this morning.

Farinet to back up impressive CD win

16:50 Sandown - Back Farinet

No. 6 Farinet (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 134

Farinet looked a serious horse when winning over Sandown's 2m4f last time in most impressive fashion and he can backed today at 6/1.

That was only his second start for Venetia Williams since leaving France, and he gives the impression he will stay a bit further. He travelled very well too that day.

The form of his victory last time looks strong and the time was a good one, so he has a lot in his favour for a big run today.