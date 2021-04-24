- Trainer: Kim Bailey
- Jockey: David Bass
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 9lbs
- OR: 147
Daily Racing Multiple: Two for a 69/1 Sandown Saturday double
Sandown is the destination for Alan today and his Daily Racing Multiple bet zones in on two chasers at decent prices...
Presente could be a gift
15:40 Sandown - Back El Presente
Trainer Kim Bailey identified the Bet365 Gold Cup immediately for El Presente following his victory at Wincanton in the Badger Beers. That was back in November so he's had a fair break since, but he won that in the style of a progressive horse.
He took his career record to 4-9 over fences and as Bailey describes him; he is tremendously agile and a fine jumper.
Fast ground suits so we have no worries with the drying conditions and jockey David Bass is likely to have him up in the firing line. Although he has been a drifter on the Sportsbook this morning.
Farinet to back up impressive CD win
Farinet looked a serious horse when winning over Sandown's 2m4f last time in most impressive fashion and he can backed today at 6/1.
That was only his second start for Venetia Williams since leaving France, and he gives the impression he will stay a bit further. He travelled very well too that day.
The form of his victory last time looks strong and the time was a good one, so he has a lot in his favour for a big run today.
Daily Racing Multiple P and L
April 2021:
Multiples -10.92
Recommended bets
Back El Presente in the 15:40 at Sandown @ 10.09/1
Back Farinet in the 16:50 at Sandown @ 7.06/1
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 70.0