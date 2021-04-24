To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: Two for a 69/1 Sandown Saturday double

Sandown
Sandown's end of season jumps' finale comes up on Saturday

Sandown is the destination for Alan today and his Daily Racing Multiple bet zones in on two chasers at decent prices...

Presente could be a gift

15:40 Sandown - Back El Presente

Trainer Kim Bailey identified the Bet365 Gold Cup immediately for El Presente following his victory at Wincanton in the Badger Beers. That was back in November so he's had a fair break since, but he won that in the style of a progressive horse.

He took his career record to 4-9 over fences and as Bailey describes him; he is tremendously agile and a fine jumper.

Fast ground suits so we have no worries with the drying conditions and jockey David Bass is likely to have him up in the firing line. Although he has been a drifter on the Sportsbook this morning.

Farinet to back up impressive CD win

16:50 Sandown - Back Farinet

Farinet looked a serious horse when winning over Sandown's 2m4f last time in most impressive fashion and he can backed today at 6/1.

That was only his second start for Venetia Williams since leaving France, and he gives the impression he will stay a bit further. He travelled very well too that day.

The form of his victory last time looks strong and the time was a good one, so he has a lot in his favour for a big run today.

Daily Racing Multiple P and L

April 2021:
Multiples -10.92

Recommended bets

Back El Presente in the 15:40 at Sandown @ 10.09/1
Back Farinet in the 16:50 at Sandown @ 7.06/1

The Sportsbook Multiple pays 70.0

