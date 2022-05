Drum up some interest in Bear

Back Drumbear @ 10/3 in the 18:55 at Tipperary

No. 1 Drumbear SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: John McConnell, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 122

Trainer John McConnell's team could hardly be in better form with four winners in the last five days, including one yesterday on the Flat at Cork, and Drumbear looks a good starting point for handicap debut in the 18:55.

He has made a good start to his career in both bumpers and hurdles. He won on debut in good style at Downpatrick last spring, and also won on his hurdling debut at Musselburgh by 10L when slamming Salvino.

The time was a good one on the card and he looked to have a fair bit of talent with the way he bossed the race from the front. He couldn't back up the success in a Down Royal novice subsequently, but the 2m there was too sharp considering he stays so well.

Up to 2m5f last time, he bolted up again and led the way beating trees at Sedgefield at odds of 1/20!

He looks quite a good prospect and from 122 today and top weight, another front-running performance with the headgear on makes him one of the best bets on the card. The ground also looks as if it will be ideal.

Luca can nail 'em over three miles

Back Lucailem @ 5/1 in the 19:55 at Tipperary

No. 4 Lucailem (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Matthew J. Smith, Ireland

Jockey: B. J. Cooper

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 99

The form of Lucailem prior to his latest effort over CD wasn't anything to get excited about, in fact he had barely shown anything bar his debut at Punchestown over 2m4f.

However, the distance last time up to 3m, first-time cheekpieces and a switch to good to yielding ground all helped to produce a career PB so far, and anything close to that run should be enough.

That was only Lucailem's second start in handicap company from 98 and he bumped into the progressive mare Direct Image. She had previously won a couple of races including one by 7L, and she enjoyed the going for her 4L win, but Lucailem had to come from further back than the winner.

I liked the way he made his progress down the far side for the final circuit and was in a great position turning for home on the outside, but just bumped into one.

The fact he shows he stays is a plus in this company, and he is by Mahler so the stamina looks assured. He is even related to a Midlands National winner.

This is an Extra Place Special too and Allbetsoff came under consideration at a bigger price, and that one improved for the front-running tactics last time.

There's a trade to be had with him as a back-to-lay with the same tactics, but he might not stay with the new distance at 3m.

