Daily Racing Multiple: Swerve Brother Pat for Ash in Lincolnshire National

Pick the right brother on Boxing Day with Ash

Back Cash To Ash @ 9/1 in the 14:15 at Market Rasen

No. 6 Cash To Ash (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Mark Walford

Jockey: Dougie Costello

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 122

The Lincolnshire National might go under the radar with the top quality jumps' action elsewhere, but I cannot resist a staying race over jumps and my shortlist involved two with Brother Pat and Cash To Ash.

The former is the youngest in the field and has progressed since being stepped up to staying distances beyond 3m, but I am worried about the soft ground for him, as all his form has been on a sounder surface. Hopefully we can go with the right one.

Cash To Ash finished a decent second to Big River in the Borders National last time and seemed to stay the 4m distance fine, although a stumble at the end of the race blotted his copybook.

That was his first try at an extreme trip and he handles testing conditions well, and that's why he shades the bet from Brother Pat. The 9/1 looks a fair price for an each-way bet too as I am hoping he can outstay this field.

Ginger's calling to come earlier than midnight

Back Midnight Ginger @ 5/1 in the 14:50 at Market Rasen

No. 5 Midnight Ginger SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Andrew Martin

Jockey: James Martin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 113

The mare Midnight Ginger was a fairly useful bumper horse for Alan King in her younger days but didn't really kick on for the Barbary Castle handler, although she ran in a couple of fairly strong races.

She joined Andrew Martin in April and fared well in her first start for the yard at Chepstow behind a useful horse, before not quite seeing out the 3m on her next run.

However, she gained her first victory for her new yard with a cosy success at Market Rasen over 2m last time. She outstayed her rivals with her stamina, so I don't see the extra 2f a problem today. She took advantage of a lenient handicap mark, and she still looks well treated despite a 4lb rise.

King called her all stamina in the formative days of her career and ground will suit if it's good to soft.