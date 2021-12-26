- Trainer: Mark Walford
Daily Racing Multiple: Swerve Brother Pat for Ash in Lincolnshire National
Alan Dudman's Boxing Day multiple is at Market Rasen, and if his two selections win, the double pays 59/1...
Pick the right brother on Boxing Day with Ash
Back Cash To Ash @ 9/1 in the 14:15 at Market Rasen
The Lincolnshire National might go under the radar with the top quality jumps' action elsewhere, but I cannot resist a staying race over jumps and my shortlist involved two with Brother Pat and Cash To Ash.
The former is the youngest in the field and has progressed since being stepped up to staying distances beyond 3m, but I am worried about the soft ground for him, as all his form has been on a sounder surface. Hopefully we can go with the right one.
Cash To Ash finished a decent second to Big River in the Borders National last time and seemed to stay the 4m distance fine, although a stumble at the end of the race blotted his copybook.
That was his first try at an extreme trip and he handles testing conditions well, and that's why he shades the bet from Brother Pat. The 9/1 looks a fair price for an each-way bet too as I am hoping he can outstay this field.
Ginger's calling to come earlier than midnight
Back Midnight Ginger @ 5/1 in the 14:50 at Market Rasen
The mare Midnight Ginger was a fairly useful bumper horse for Alan King in her younger days but didn't really kick on for the Barbary Castle handler, although she ran in a couple of fairly strong races.
She joined Andrew Martin in April and fared well in her first start for the yard at Chepstow behind a useful horse, before not quite seeing out the 3m on her next run.
However, she gained her first victory for her new yard with a cosy success at Market Rasen over 2m last time. She outstayed her rivals with her stamina, so I don't see the extra 2f a problem today. She took advantage of a lenient handicap mark, and she still looks well treated despite a 4lb rise.
King called her all stamina in the formative days of her career and ground will suit if it's good to soft.
Alan Dudman's P & L
2021 Singles and each-way: -40.44pts (settled at BSP)
2021 Multiples: +59.30pts
Bets Of Day 2016 to 2021: +25.10pts
Irish Racing Tips 2020 to 2021: +21.63pts