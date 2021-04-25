- Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor
- Jockey: Oisin Murphy
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Multiple: Salisbury the venue for Sunday's double
Alan heads to Salisbury for Sunday's multiple, and is backing a handicapper to improve and a newcomer...
I'm going to try something a little different in picking out a bet with the debutant Great News.
Trained by Saeed bin Suroor, he is out of the Lowther winner Nahoodh and two of the three winners she has produced so far both landed a race first time up. The other, this horse's full-brother Hawkesbury, finished second.
Bin Suroor recently had his first winner for the season in the UK and this perhaps doesn't look the strongest of races with George Morland holding successful form - but he has to carry a penalty.
Trip could suit Aljaryaal
17:00 Salisbury - Back Aljaryaal
This doesn't look much of a race. Bobby Kennedy has some recent placed form, but his second was steadily run recently and he has to go up in trip.
The new stamina test could suit Aljaryaal, and I give him a chance to show a bit more than we've seen already.
He has been a real disappointment so fa given his pedigree, and he has been big prices in two of his three starts tod ate. But 61 is a low mark in a bad race and he has a chance of showing some improvement.
Daily Racing Multiple P and L
April 2021:
Multiples -11.92
Recommended bets
Back Great News in the 15:00 at Salisbury @ 2.89/5
Back Aljaryaal in the 17:00 at Salisbury @ 3.55/2
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 9.53