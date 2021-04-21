- Trainer: Rebecca Curtis
- Jockey: Tom O'Brien
- Age: 10
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: 124
Daily Racing Multiple: No laughing matter with Jester at Ludlow
A double is planned for Ludlow today with Alan Dudman in the Daily Racing Multiple hotseat...
Rock on with Tommy
14:40 Ludlow - Back Tinkers Hill Tommy
Tinkers Hill Tommy has been on a terrific roll since graduation out of Bridget Lewis' PTP yard, and with two wins from his last two starts, he is an ideal candidate in a winnable race to go in again.
His career best was posted last time at Newbury winning a veterans' race by a big margin over the 130-rated Valadom. Stamina really was his forte in that and he is now up to 124. But he could still be ahead of his mark.
He did hold an entry in the Topham, so it goes without saying he is in much calmer waters today.
No joking with Jester's chances
16:20 Ludlow - Back Our Jester
Harry Skelton's mount Our Gregor might shorten in the betting due to his ongoing title tussle, but I am with Our Jester who shaped with plenty of promise on his debut at Newbury.
A good-looking horse, trainer Hughie Morrison is well-versed in the family as a half-brother to Urban Artist.
He finished second to Charlie's Glance by five lengths, but the winner subsequently ran with credit in the Grade 2 bumper at Aintree. He will take a lot of beating.
Recommended bets
Back Tinkers Hill Tommy in the 14:40 at Ludlow @ 2.982/1
Back Our Jester in the 16:20 at Ludlow @ 2.915/8
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 7.91