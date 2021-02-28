Daily Racing Multiple: Moore and O'Neill the duo for Fontwell and Hereford double

Go High with Moore's front-runner

14:40 Fontwell - Back High Up In The Air

No. 4 High Up In The Air (Fr) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.95 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Joshua Moore

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 126

Gary Moore and Sussex tracks, like Derek Randall at Trent Bridge - a real force. The trainer sends out the ultra-progressive High Up In The Air today, and there is only one way this horse rolls - from the front.

The switch to pacesetting duties has been a revelation and he bagged win number four last time at Sandown with a comfortable success, with a distance of 11 lengths back to the third.

He has a low weight and can dominate this small field again.

Gondoff to sting his rivals

16:20 Hereford - Back Henry Gondoff

No. 3 Henry Gondoff SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

Surely there's an 'r' missing in the name here if we are referencing The Sting?

Henry Gondoff is the second selection in the double, and at 9/4, it makes for a good multiple as four of the seven in this race will struggle.

The selection recorded a good time when thrashing the opposition in a novice at Wetherby last time, and the form of that race has been boosted with the second bolting up at Kelso by seven lengths and the third running well at Newcastle.

The new distance could suit and with only 1lb separating three of them, he can improve again.