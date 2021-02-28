- Trainer: Gary Moore
- Jockey: Joshua Moore
- Age: 7
- Weight: 10st 9lbs
- OR: 126
Daily Racing Multiple: Moore and O'Neill the duo for Fontwell and Hereford double
The Multiple Bets team found a winning double yesterday in easy fashion, and it's another duo for Sunday's action at Fontwell and Hereford...
Go High with Moore's front-runner
14:40 Fontwell - Back High Up In The Air
We've been unlucky with some big prices lately, but it was good to get a couple of short ones over the line for a double on Saturday. Both won easily, and it shows the beauty of playing on the Sportsbook multiples as 3.15 odds for the two was a good return. And remember, there is also the offer of the £5 free bet if you stake £20 on multiples over the course of day.
Gary Moore and Sussex tracks, like Derek Randall at Trent Bridge - a real force. The trainer sends out the ultra-progressive High Up In The Air today, and there is only one way this horse rolls - from the front.
The switch to pacesetting duties has been a revelation and he bagged win number four last time at Sandown with a comfortable success, with a distance of 11 lengths back to the third.
He has a low weight and can dominate this small field again.
Gondoff to sting his rivals
16:20 Hereford - Back Henry Gondoff
Surely there's an 'r' missing in the name here if we are referencing The Sting?
Henry Gondoff is the second selection in the double, and at 9/4, it makes for a good multiple as four of the seven in this race will struggle.
The selection recorded a good time when thrashing the opposition in a novice at Wetherby last time, and the form of that race has been boosted with the second bolting up at Kelso by seven lengths and the third running well at Newcastle.
The new distance could suit and with only 1lb separating three of them, he can improve again.
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back High Up In The Air 2.26/5 in the 14:40 at Fontwell
Back Henry Gondoff @ 3.55/2 in the 16:20 at Hereford
The Sportsbook multiple pays 7.31